Fortnite YouTuber discovers what happens when Moon Knight does the Battle Pass Moon Emote

Fortnite players have welcomed another superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Moon Knight. The character's skin is available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Moon Knight skin has three selectable styles, and each has a sleek design. While some loopers were disappointed by Epic Games not adding reactive features or a built-in emote, the skin justifies the price tag.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 Moon Knight loses control in Fortnite Moon Knight loses control in Fortnite https://t.co/qKTrfi62l6

Here's how the Moon Knight skin fares with the Lunar Charge emote and other Moon-themed items in Epic Games' battle royale title.

Fortnite YouTuber carries out a wide range of experiments with Moon Knight

To find the best combinations for Moon Knight, YouTuber Game Review tried to pair the outfit with several moon-themed items. The results were as follows:

Lunar Charge emote

The Lunar Charge emote in Fortnite allows the characters to summon a small moon using only their hands. It was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 through the Battle Pass.

Lunar Charge suits Moon Knight, but loopers should not expect additional animations or effects.

Crescent's Flame

This contrail is undoubtedly the best for Moon Knight. The moon appears on the chest and the hands, and the red theme matches Moon Knight's white outfit well. Having said that, there aren't any special effects.

Crimson Crest

The Crimson Crest Back Bling is based on the Moon and has a red color scheme similar to the contrail mentioned above. The back bling rests perfectly on Moon Knight's cape but doesn't impact other characteristics of the skin.

Blood Man Rising

Blood Man Rising is another moon-themed backbling that goes well with the Moon Knight skin. The golden-yellow moon and the clouds are highlighted perfectly amidst the white cape, and players can use this combo.

Does Moon Knight skin in Fortnite react with moon-themed cosmetics?

The experiments conducted by Game Review on YouTube are enough to prove that Moon Knight looks good with other moon-themed items. Still, the developers haven't added any hidden details, such as Easter Eggs or special effects.

While some players want moon-themed cosmetics to work differently with Moon Knight, others believe that such an approach would lead to Epic Games wasting hours on skin development.

Despite contrasting opinions, Moon Knight has been an instant hit in Fortnite. It is safe to assume that more Marvel characters will arrive on the island with the release of Zero War comics.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar