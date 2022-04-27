How to get the Sakura and Blanka Street figher skins in Fortnite

Recently, two new collaborative skins were announced for Fortnite. To the dismay of anime fans everywhere, they were not the highly anticipated Attack on Titan or Dragon Ball Z skins many were hopeful for. Instead, a familiar brand was adding more to the roster. Street Fighter added two new characters to the metaverse, Sakura and Blanka.

These two characters will join Chun-Li, Ryu, Cammy, and Guile in the ever-growing list of the popular beat-em-up game's Fortnite skins. Sakura and Blanka will both be officially arriving very soon. Here's how players will be able to get them.

Fortnite Sakura and Blanka skins: How to unlock and more

Sakura, Blanka, and several other Street Fighter Fortnite cosmetics will officially be arriving on April 28. They will land in the Item Shop on that date. Both skins will have multiple styles and other cosmetics.

Blanka will have two styles, the original and the Blanka Delgado style. A back bling and pickaxe for him are also coming. Epic Games had the following to say about the skin:

"Seeing him in action is no joke. Unleash the beast with the Blanka Outfit, which comes with the Blanka Delgado alt Style inspired by Rival Schools’ Boman Delgado. Celebrating a K.O. elimination? Break out the Outfit’s built-in Blanka Backflip Emote."

Blanka skin (Image via Epic Games)

As for Sakura, she too has two styles, the original style, and the Sakura Gym alternate style. A back bling and pickaxe will also be present, but she also comes with a glider (which can presumably go with Blanka, too). Here's what Epic said:

"After Ryu set foot on the Island, it was only a matter of time before Sakura followed. Prove you’re as strong as Ryu with the Sakura Outfit, which comes with the Sakura Gym alt Style inspired by one of her Street Fighter IV alts. Already sure of your victory? Activate the Outfit’s built-in Sakura's Victory Sway Emote."

As mentioned, both skins will come with a built-in emote. Everything, including a loading screen, will be available in the Item Shop. They will more than likely come in a bundle that will save gamers a few V-Bucks.

Each skin will probably cost 1,500 V-Bucks individually, so the bundle will be well worth it. Prior to their arrival in the Item Shop, there will be a tournament involving them.

However, in a curious move, no one who participates in this Fortnite tournament will be able to unlock the skins for free early. Only the Bonus Stage Loading Screen is available for participants.

