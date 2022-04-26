Fortnite Blanka and Sakura Cup: Tournament start date, time, free rewards, and more revealed

The latest collaboration in Fortnite is not a new one. It's the third time Epic Games has crossed over with this particular brand. Street Fighter, the popular beat-em-up game, has received another in-game promotion.

Ryu, Chun-Li, and other skins and cosmetics have already made it into the game and are now joined by two more characters: Blanka and Sakura.

The two characters take a break from fighting each other and decide to join the metaverse and try fighting in another way. However, they'll be featured in a tournament before they arrive in the Item Shop. Here's what gamers need to know.

Sakura and Blanka join Fortnite: A complete guide

The tournament is scheduled for April 27, but there's a caveat. This particular tournament is a mobile-only tournament for Android players.

Anyone who does not have access to an Android device with Fortnite will not be able to participate in this particular tourney or get its free reward.

Those who can participate can play up to 10 matches in their local three-hour window, as per the usual for tournaments of this nature. Placement in the games will result in the following points:

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

And so on.

Blanka and Sakura (Image via Epic Games)

Eliminations will also give one point, and the tournament will be Zero Build Solo. A second tournament for all platforms will be held the following day with the same points breakdown. For all platforms on April 28, it will be a battle royale solo cup.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games has updated the Blanka & Sakura Blog Post to clarify that the upcoming cup IS a Solos cup. Epic Games has updated the Blanka & Sakura Blog Post to clarify that the upcoming cup IS a Solos cup. https://t.co/84RjgLqMHQ

In each version of the tournament, the top 25% of players will unlock the Street Fighter Bonus Stage Loading Screen. The skins will not be rewarded for any placement.

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the upcoming crossover:

"Taking a break from the crane game, World Warriors Blanka and Sakura are soon reaching for victory on the Fortnite Island! To celebrate 35 years of Street Fighter, you’ll be able to grab their Outfits and accessories in the Item Shop later this week (starting Thursday, April 28, at 8 PM ET). Also, show off your strength in the Blanka & Sakura Cup for a chance to earn a special Loading Screen."

August 28 will see all skins and cosmetics join the Item Shop, but the Loading Screen is a bonus for tournament Fortnite players only.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar