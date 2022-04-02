Star Wars Fortnite glider is putting players at a major disadvantage, here's how

Fortnite is known for its presentation of in-game cosmetics. These are owned and enjoyed by the player base at its core. One such cosmetic item is gliders. A glider is a vital key element in-game that can be equipped or used while dropping from the Battle Bus to a specific location.

Almost every Battle Royale game, including gliding mechanics, has different gliders that a looper can use. Back in the OG days, gliders weren't given much attention as they were presented as the default item that needed to be used by the looper to glide.

Later on, as more variations of gliders came into the Item Shop, loopers were more intrigued to own them. Some of these gliders are designed in creative ways inspired by pop culture or even showcase mystical creatures.

While gliders don't make an impact on in-game mechanics, some of these are pay-to-win. On the other hand, some put the user at a disadvantage. One such glider, which is rare and only a few own it for free, is heavily deemed unusable by pros and the community.

Fortnite Star Wars Millenium Falcon glider is not advised to use

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop



WHO APPROVED THIS GLIDER?! Literally pay to lose

The Millennium Falcon glider was introduced during the 2019 Winterfest as part of Crackshot's Lodge presents. Loopers were able to grab these presents from Fortnite, which included this glider.

It was part of the Star Wars collaboration dating back to the release of Chapter 2. The glider had 100% accuracy in the design of the build inspired by the movies. However, it includes a significant flaw.

The glider provided a major disadvantage as it had a sparkling animation while deploying it. The streaks on the side are directly inspired by the famous Lightspeed Jump from Star Wars films.

Շคภ๏๏кเςคՇ๏๏ภ🇺🇸🇲🇽💮

Forgot how the Millennium Falcon is the most epic and WORST glider EVER. XD



Saving outfits with skins I need to use more. Forgot how the Millennium Falcon is the most epic and WORST glider EVER. XD

Even though the animation seems cool, it completely blinds the player's screen for 0.5 secs, which may be a massive disadvantage in a combat-heavy zone. If the looper repeatedly opens and closes the glider, the screen turns entirely white, indicating the animation to be distracting for several seconds.

Which gliders in Fortnite are pay-to-win?

The entire drama around pay-to-win Fortnite gliders started in Chapter 2 Season 2 when a Deadpool X-Force collaboration glider became a favorable choice for pros. The Dragacorn glider featured a loot llama in the form of a unicorn and was one of the first surfing gliders in Chapter 2.

The glider offers a heavy advantage as the confetti streaks it lets out blind the opponent looking up at the gliding player. Even though the glitch with the glider was removed, it was exploited by the entire pro and casual player community. It still stands as one of the most overpowered pay-to-win gliders in Fortnite.

Anticsz_1







Hawkeyes glider is so fucking dope! Not gonna lie I'll probably rock with it for the rest of this season!

Other gliders like The Matrix's Sentinel and Hawkeye's Aerial Archer (the first Windsurfing glider) are also deemed pay-to-win by the player community. Even though Epic denies any in-game cosmetic advantage, the player base eventually finds its way to exploit them to their advantage.

