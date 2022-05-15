Fortnite YouTuber discovers glitch to fly using the Shield Bubbles

Glitches are somewhat inevitable even in AAA titles like Fortnite. While some coding errors aren't severe, others can significantly affect the meta.

YouTubers like GKI are known for discovering the smallest of glitches that often end up breaking the game. One such glitch has arrived in Chapter 3 Season 2, thanks to the newly released item called Shield Bubble.

HYPEX @HYPEX Shield Bubbles & Balloons are unvaulted now for trial until May 16th when the voting stations start! Shield Bubbles & Balloons are unvaulted now for trial until May 16th when the voting stations start! https://t.co/SQksKGDDq2

Epic Games vaulted Shield Bubbles in Chapter 2 Season 1, and the community voted for their return in Chapter 3 Season 2. Here's how this throwable can help players in literally flying around the map.

How to fly with Shield Bubbles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To trigger this glitch, Loopers will obviously require a Shield Bubble. The item isn't too common or extremely rare and can be found as standard floor loot. By opening chests and toolboxes, players will most likely come across a Shield Bubble.

Another requirement is an OG Bear vehicle, better known as the truck. Thereafter, Loopers can park their truck anywhere on the map and throw a Shield Bubble above the rear wheel. As expected, the grenade-like throwable item will create a blue aura around the truck and make it immune to external damage.

However, when players sit in the truck, it will start flying uncontrollably. This is undoubtedly great for rotations and evading the storm, but it is important to note that this glitch will drastically impact the vehicle's health. The truck will take a ton of fall damage.

As it turns out, several players have reported encountering similar glitches while using Shield Bubbles in Chapter 3 Season 2. Apparently, other vehicles like Choppas can also become invincible upon using these bubbles.

Significance of Shield Bubbles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The purpose of Shield Bubbles is to protect Loopers while they're traveling in vehicles. Even though opponents can deal damage and fire bullets inside the bubble, they cannot harm anything from the outside.

Tooka Gameboi @TookaGameBoi Pro Tip: Shield Bubbles will move with your car if you place them on top. Pro Tip: Shield Bubbles will move with your car if you place them on top. https://t.co/8G9xy1L5HF

Shield Bubbles were only available in Fortnite for two months during Chapter 2, but Loopers heavily used them in the end-game. Now that the Zero Build modes are live, it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to bring them back.

In the absence of building, players often struggle to defend themselves and search for instant cover. Accordingly, the developers have released features like Tactical Overshield and items like the Cow Catcher and Shield Bubbles.

Greasy Gamer @GreasyGamer05 Shield Bubbles are fun anytime, Balloons are only fun at parties. Shield Bubbles are fun anytime, Balloons are only fun at parties. https://t.co/WZXeF8cHxf

All in all, it is safe to assume that the aforementioned Shield Bubble glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be patched soon. Until then, Loopers can fly across the map in their protected trucks.

Edited by R. Elahi