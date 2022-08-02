Fortnite Mechs could be coming back with major twists

When Fortnite players hear heavy thuds and thumps nearby, it can only mean one thing: Mechs. They've been in the game since the OG days but only appear once per Chapter, and for good reason. When they were first added to the game in Chapter 1 Season X, the game became unplayable.

Players used B.R.U.T.E. Mechs for the duration of the match and obliterated everything in their path. Despite several nerfs, they remained broken until they were vaulted following the live event. Another iteration of the Mech was later seen in Chapter 2 Season 8, and was renamed Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Time to bring out the big guns.



The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. is now available to fund.



Time to bring out the big guns.

The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. is now available to fund.

Drop in game now to toss in those Bars and take down The Cube Queen's army.

While not as powerful as the original, they still packed a mean punch. Thankfully, they didn't completely break the game, and players on foot were able to counter-attack and destroy them for the most part.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 on the horizon, fresh leaks suggest a brand new Mech called "Plate Hawk" is currently in development. Here's everything that's known about it so far.

Fortnite's latest Mech has some interesting tricks up its sleeves

According to HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a brand new Mech. However, unlike B.R.U.T.E. and Salvaged B.R.U.T.E., this one will be different. Based on the information from the leak, the upcoming metal behemoth is being classified as a "Mech-like vehicle."

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT



Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.



A new mech-like vehicle is being worked on codenamed "PlateHawk"

Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.

Imagine if this was for the Transformers collab?

This is rather odd as the tag suggests that it's some armored vehicle. However, given the fact that the upcoming Mech has a blocking ability, it's unlikely to be a vehicle in the true sense. In fact, this has even left leakers/data miners confused as to what it could be.

While earlier leaks had suggested that it may have something to do with a Transformers collaboration, this cannot be confirmed at the moment. The only things that can be revealed with certainty are its abilities, which include blocking, sprinting while reloading, and a primary plus secondary fire mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? 🔥 https://t.co/DifL4Ep72x

As for the release date, it's unlikely to be ready this season. Since most leaks come to fruition a few months after being discovered, "Plate Hawk" will likely be slated for Chapter 3 Season 4. Here's what a few fans have to say about it:

FNBRintel @FNBRintel @HYPEX @InTheShadeYT I can see the anvil launcher being a good counter other then that I am not sure @HYPEX @InTheShadeYT I can see the anvil launcher being a good counter other then that I am not sure

TheRagingReaper @theragingreaper



@HYPEX The fact that it can sprint makes me feel like it's gonna be much different than the Mechs...so I'm thinking maybe something your character wears? Like some sort of armor they put on thats got like built in primary and secondary guns?

Explains the blocking + sprinting..

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX So in storyline terms something bad came to island and we defending the island with this mech thing or just for fun @HYPEX So in storyline terms something bad came to island and we defending the island with this mech thing or just for fun

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



@HYPEX It sounds like an actual Robot Vehicle

If executed correctly, I think this could be a revolutionary addition

@HYPEX @InTheShadeYT @HYPEX Bruh how can you not see the obvious things PlateHawk is like Toney Hawk and a plate can also be a scate board and you can shoot while your standing on a board you can lay down or smth to "sprint" and if it's a summer vehicle then you can obviously dance on it

Many fans are concerned and hope that the new Mech vehicle will not be broken at launch. Given the history of Mechs in Fortnite, having another overpowered variation of it in-game will not be good for morale. Having said this, it leads to an interesting question: "Should Mechs even be in Fortnite?"

Would adding Mechs be the right call?

Mechs are fun, but they are also extremely tough to kill. Even if the player is able to find an anti-vehicle weapon, taking down a Mech is no walk in the park. For instance, while there were numerous fixed turrets in Chapter 2 Season 8, they didn't perform well against Mechs.

Players would simply rotate and flank from a different direction. With the ability to perform a rocket barrage, those using a turret had no other option but to run for their lives. This made going up against the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. a rather demanding task.

HYPEX @HYPEX @InTheShadeYT would be fine as long as it's balanced or has a counter @InTheShadeYT would be fine as long as it's balanced or has a counter

While incredibly resilient, Mechs aren't invincible. If Epic Games can take two generations' worth of feedback for the B.R.U.T.E. and implement those in Plate Hawk, they may be able to balance it.

While no one expects going up against a Mech to be fair, making it impossible is no good either. Hopefully, the developers will be able to strike the perfect balance for this upcoming Mech-vehicle.

