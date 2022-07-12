Ranking 5 most overpowered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has introduced several new weapons to the game. The Charge SMG is the most recent example and comes with a challenge. Other weapons stayed from previous seasons, too, like the Striker Burst Assault Rifle and the Auto Shotgun.

Some of these firearms are naturally better than others. Different damage totals and firing rates can make weapons good and bad. There's a wide variety to choose from, but players can almost always find good weapons.

However, a few guns go above and beyond "good" and are highly overpowered in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite weapons that are absurdly good in Chapter 3 Season 3

5) Boom Sniper Rifle

The Boom Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Boom Sniper Rifle is overpowered largely because of how the other snipers have been nerfed. A headshot with a Heavy Sniper Rifle no longer eliminates anyone, instead dealing 198 damage, which doesn't kill full health, full shield users.

With that in mind, what's the point in using a regular sniper? Instead, why not use a weapon that shoots clingers and can deal lots of damage?

Aim doesn't even play as much of a role because all loopers have to do is shoot close to their opponents, which will deal damage.

4) The Dub

The Dub is the most powerful shotgun in Fortnite, which makes it pretty overpowered. It has 123 damage and a 1.5x critical hit multiplier, which means gamers can deal tons of damage with a single shot.

This weapon is overpowered because it can easily be used to escape danger since it propels the shooter backward. It can also drive the enemy backward, which can possibly send them into the storm for a quick death.

3) Shadow Tracker

The Shadow Tracker is overpowered because it has an ability that is useful but doesn't fundamentally change the gun. The Boom Sniper Rifle is also overpowered, but the Shadow Tracker functions normally.

What makes it overpowered is a strong firing rate, good damage, and an Exotic ability to ping the location of any enemy hit with a bullet. It is nearly impossible to hide from an enemy if they have the Shadow Tracker in hand.

The gun also has a remarkable 195.7 DPS and a magazine size of 16. The reload time is also short, which makes it even more helpful.

2) Combat SMG

The Combat SMG is so much better than the Stinger. It goes without saying that the Charge SMG is worse, too, as it has not been a popular addition thus far.

The Combat SMG has incredible damage and firing rates, making it one of the best and most overpowered weapons. Generally speaking, most Fortnite players will take a lower rarity Combat over a higher rarity Stinger because the weapon is just that good.

For now, it's vaulted, but it was one of the most potent weapons when it was available. Many users are hopeful for its return.

1) Two-Shot Shotgun

The Two-Shot Shotgun is perhaps the most overpowered weapon in Chapter 3 Season 3. If Fortnite gamers get a high rarity version of the gun, they'll have little trouble dispensing of their opponents.

A well-timed and well-aimed headshot can land twice and deal an adequate amount of damage.

Despite possibly being the most overpowered weapon in Chapter 3 Season 3, it's not terrible. This season has a reasonably balanced loot pool compared to most seasons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

