How to deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG in Fortnite

New Charge SMG has made its way into Fortnite, and in a challenge, players are required to deal damage to an opponent within 10 meters with this new weapon. It is a self-explanatory task that requires a player to acquire the Charge SMG and eliminate an opponent within close range.

The latest v21.20 Fortnite update has made some changes to the spray meta. New Charge SMG replaces the fan-favorite Combat SMG, maintaining the dynamics of the pool. Some players find the current spray meta to be an overkill and feel that Fortnite developers are pushing it into the loot pool. There are hopes that the new Charge SMG might balance out the meta.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6.



fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 Update: Shuffled Shrines + Charge SMG + Port-A-FortThe Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6. Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 Update: Shuffled Shrines + Charge SMG + Port-A-FortThe Fortnite Battle Royale v21.20 update includes the Shuffled Shrines POI, Charge SMG, and Port-A-Fort. Also, unlock Indiana Jones starting July 6.fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… https://t.co/QDSSGx1uBw

Week 5 offers nine different challenges for players to complete. They can gather up to 135,000 XP by completing all the challenges, and maybe more if we take into account the buffed-up accolade XP.

Does the new SMG in Fortnite balance the spray meta?

Charge SMG inflicts damage in the range of 15 to 20 per shot, depending upon the rarity. It has a magazine size of 30 and an impressive reload time of under 2 seconds across all rarities. The weapon fires in a three-round burst configuration and is faster than a burst assault rifle. It also offers a charge that can spray the entire magazine with a single trigger action.

The new SMG is effective in destroying builds and structures and has a tight spread. It has a hip-fire range of 6 meters, and players should keep this in mind before beginning the challenge. The task is simple and requires just a weapon and opponents to eliminate.

Since the weapon is newly launched, Fortnite developers will push it into the loot pool. It shouldn't be a problem for the players to acquire the Charge SMG. Players can improve the odds by landing in populous areas, for there is a high chance of weapon spawn and an increased number of opponents in close vicinity.

Once Fortnite players get their hands on the weapon, they need to find an opponent to engage in a close battle. Players will need to inflict a total of 500 damage within a 10-meter range. Given the gun's DPS, eliminating two or three players with a full-round burst should suffice. However, the gun has its limitations.

Since it's an SMG, it offers a tight spread, but it also has a precise range of 6 meters. It should be easy for players to land shots in close combat situations, but a mid-range combat scenario has its own challenges. It would require at least two to three full-cap bursts to deal damage in the 500 range.

The weapon's charge feature enables players to deal extensive damage with a single click. However, players should charge the gun beforehand to minimize counterattacks while charging it up during combat. The challenge is fairly easy, and Fortnite players can complete it throughout a match.

Enterprising players can couple this challenge with another one. Once completed, players will be awarded 15,000 XP.

