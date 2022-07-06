Fortnite downtime today (July 6): When will servers be back up?

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Fortnite downtime and update, which was supposed to occur on July 5, was postponed until July 6. While many loopers believe it will be delayed further, Epic Games has confirmed that things are back on track.

Based on the official information, the update v21.20 will occur at 4.00 am Eastern Time. However, before that can happen, as usual, the servers will be taken offline by 3.00 am ET.

Players are requested to log off before the deadline to avoid losing out on match progression in-game.

Update v21.20 is charging up! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. You call this downtime? Update v21.20 is charging up! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/uo3AMZNaVE

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (July 6)?

As with all downtimes in Fortnite, the duration varies depending on the amount of content added and technical hiccups encountered. Since this is the second major update of Chapter 3 Season 3, not many things will be added.

With many more weeks to go before the season ends, the developers will add more juicy content towards the end of the month. That being said, the downtime is likely to wrap up in under three hours.

However, waiting for the servers to stabilize is advised before jumping into a match.

New content and changes for Fortnite v20.20 update

Despite Epic not revealing much about the new content being added to this update, leakers have done the needful themselves. Given their track record, most leaks are likely to come to fruition.

1) Indiana Jones

While the developers have not provided any information about this skin, they have given gamers a hint of their status by writing:

"You call this downtime?"

This could be a direct reference to Indiana Jones' line:

"You call this archeology?"

Either way, given the timeline of the season, the skin will be showcased in today's update. There are no two ways about it.

Perhaps Epic might even be buffing up the Grapple Gloves since users have been complaining about it for days on end.

2) Reality Roots dig deeper into island

There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. 👀 https://t.co/HYC0RK2fkF

Ever since the Reality Tree showed up on the island in Chapter 3 Season 3, it's slowly been spreading outward. At first, the roots were thought to merely add to the landscape and esthetics. However, everyone soon realized that they do more than just create impassable terrain.

From the nodes of these roots, new Reality Trees are sprouting and changing reality in and around specific POIs. With these roots now firmly around Temple Bloom, the perceived reality of that location will start changing once Fortnite's downtime ends.

3) Minor bug fixes

As usual, bug fixes can be expected in Fortnite update v21.20 (Image via Trello)

Although the list of bugs/glitches on the Trello board seems endless, only two, in particular, will be addressed in this update:

Battle Royale top issues

Sapling Icon can be misplaced on the Map/Minimap.

Creative top issues

Tracker Device not updating correctly.

Note: The updates in this article are based on leaks and official sources, so they must be taken with a pinch of salt.

