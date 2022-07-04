What will happen once Reality Trees cover the entire island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

With Fortnite's metaverse encompassing everything in existence, the concept of reality is rather flexible. Depending on where and when a looper exists in spacetime, their reality is bound to differ from others. This is not a new concept in-game, as it is well known that alternate realities exist.

However, off late, reality on the island has become whimsical. Ever since the Reality Tree began spreading its roots, loopers have been seeing old POIs on the map. Since time is a construct in the game, having POIs appearing out of thin air is rather alarming.

While players are happy to have these locations back in Fortnite, something is definitely afoot. Since Epic Games has not provided any lore or backstory as to the origin of the Reality Tree, one can only speculate and make educated guesses, leading to several foreshadowing conclusions.

Reality can often be disappointing, even in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

This article will try to address the possible reasons as to why the Reality Tree appeared on the island, and what its end goal is. Keep in mind that these are just theories and may be debunked once official lore has been made available. With that being said, here are a few points:

1) Hallucinogenic effects

As players are well aware by now, buildings do not appear out of thin air in Fortnite, or at least they should not. Even though it is a game, the developers usually provide an in-game build-up before revealing new POIs. If not, at the very least, they try to justify as to how the structure arrived on the island.

Keeping this in mind, one has to ponder how POIs from the past are randomly appearing on the island at will. With no logical answer in sight, it has to be concluded that the Reality Tree is able to manipulate the minds of players. This living enigmatic being is tapping into the memories of loopers to create replicas of old POIs. In short, islanders are undergoing hallucinogenic effects.

FNRW - Fortnite Leaks @FNRootWatch Welcome to FNRootWatch! We will be tracking the Fortnite Reality Tree.



We post news and updates on the Reality Tree and its roots! We are one of the only account working on getting upcoming root information Welcome to FNRootWatch! We will be tracking the Fortnite Reality Tree. We post news and updates on the Reality Tree and its roots! We are one of the only account working on getting upcoming root information https://t.co/3N0K0S5ZRc

The Reality tree is not concorting reality, but is instead using memories to create the appearance of old POIs on the island. This will explain why they keep changing after every match and how easily they can be swapped out. The moment a new Reality Tree sprouts in a new area, anyone within the radius sees the POI change.

By the time the island is covered in Reality Trees, the population will be brainwashed and happy with their versions of reality. With their guard down, whoever or whatever is pulling the strings will appear on the island and claim it for themselves.

2) Spacetime manipulator

If the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is not controlling loopers by creating hallucinogens, how exactly is it manipulating reality? Well, considering that the Reality Tree was created after Zero Point was freed from the Imagined Order's control, it may be more than just a tree.

What if the Reality Tree can truly manipulate Spacetime by tapping into the power of Zero Point? Surely an enigmatic being such as itself can learn how to use its power to do some amazing things. And, if such is the case, why choose to bring back old POIs?

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The iconic Butter Barn is now under the manipulation of the Reality Tree magic!



3 new forms of the Butter Barn can now be found when landing at this Landamark

- Neo Tilted

- Coral Castle

- Colossal Colosseum #Fortnite Butter Bloom Map Change 🗺️The iconic Butter Barn is now under the manipulation of the Reality Tree magic!3 new forms of the Butter Barn can now be found when landing at this Landamark- Neo Tilted- Coral Castle- Colossal Colosseum #Fortnite Butter Bloom Map Change 🗺️🍃The iconic Butter Barn is now under the manipulation of the Reality Tree magic! 3 new forms of the Butter Barn can now be found when landing at this Landamark - Neo Tilted - Coral Castle - Colossal Colosseum https://t.co/4bweCqqkhi

Is the tree trying to tell loopers something, or merely keeping them amused and distracted? And, if so, for who or what? Or perhaps it wants to recreate the island and take it back to the good old days. Since randomly bringing back the Chapter 1 map will be strange, the developer is doing it through the story.

3) Terraforming Bloom

Given the alarming rate at which the Reality Tree is growing, the entirety of the island will soon be covered in indestructible roots. It is quite possible that the hallucinogenic effects or the ability to control spacetime are merely bi-products of tree growth. It is likely that its true potential will be realized once the island has been rooted.

But what happens then? Well, given that tiny Reality Trees are growing all over, the end-goal will likely be to terraform the island into something more habitable. This is not something new as the Kymera have done something similar in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Once the island is fully transformed into a biome that the Reality Tree can thrive in, perhaps then the Bloomwatcher will make an appearance in Fortnite, and the real storyline of Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin. Until then, loopers will have to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for things to come.

