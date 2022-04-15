How exactly is Fortnite a metaverse? Epic Games' magnum opus explained

Epic Games has been focused on creating a Fortnite metaverse for quite some time now. While fans grow tired of the constant collaborations, the developers have different plans entirely.

Epic's magnum opus will be a single metaverse where fans can fulfill all their pop-culture needs. The battle royale game is slowly becoming an entirely free platform that can house everything digitally, ranging from music to games and movies to TV shows.

Naturally, every time players hear about the concept, they ask how exactly is Fortnite a metaverse. The answer can be found in everything that has happened in the last couple of seasons.

The BR game has already hosted several concerts, comic stories, and even political talk shows for fans worldwide. It has honored content creators and sportspeople with Icon Series skins that loopers love to don during their games.

Everything that makes Fortnite a metaverse

The metaverse concept is rapidly becoming popular, and everyone wants a piece of it. For the unaware, a metaverse is a social network created in a virtual world, and users can participate in it through a virtual or augmented presence.

Clearly, it is hard to understand how all of this makes Fortnite a metaverse. However, it seems that Epic always wanted its BR to be one. This is evident because it is one of the only battle royale games with such an expansive and ever-evolving lore.

Talking about the game, Epic CCO Donal Mustard emphasized how the studio always wanted to deliver a unique entertainment experience.

"Our approach since the start, or our goal, has been how do we create truly mass-scale, broad-based entertainment. And I always think that the way to do that is through narrative conceit."

In an interview from 2021, Mustard talked about everything Epic is doing to create the Fortnite metaverse. The idea includes the concept of storytelling in an immersive manner which has been achieved by several playable live events in the past few seasons.

Every new collaboration is a step towards the massive Fortnite metaverse

Epic has collaborations in every aspect, ranging from live events, single-player missions, and environmental storytelling. In fact, even in traditional techniques like cinematics, audio logs, and non-player characters, collaborations work towards building a limitless metaverse.

The fictional universe revolving around the Zero Point has already attracted characters from Batman and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, apart from The Rock. As many more universes join in to build the narrative around the Zero Point, Fortnite is gradually growing into the metaverse it was always destined to be.

Ultimately, the metaverse grows around the gamers within. Many-a-time, the developers have had to tweak the story and bring in characters based on popular demand.

The destruction of Tilted Towers in Chapter 1 or the arrival of the Naruto collab were all part of the growing metaverse.

Epic's imagination has already taken roots, and it continues to evolve as the seasons progress. It won't be long before the creators finally realize their dream of a true metaverse and let fans be a part of something bigger.

