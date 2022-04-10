Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's IO vs The Seven war: A look at the story so far

The war between Imagined Order and The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 grows intense by the day. The former has been painted as the villains of the lore for the last few seasons of the game, and The Seven must defeat them. However, fans are still free to choose their own sides in this war.

The story started with fan-favorite Agent Jones working for IO itself. He was tasked with protecting the loop and guarding the Zero Point to keep the reality stable. For a long while, until Chapter 2 Season 5, the Order seemed like the good guys. Unfortunately, that changed quickly.

The Seven has always claimed to be at war against the IO, and consider the Order to be its sworn enemy. According to the Seven, IO has evil plans for the Zero Point, and the loop needs to be set free.

Why The Seven is at war against IO in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Since the inception of the battle royale game, the Imagined Order seems to have protected the Zero Point and kept the loop intact. It fended off some of the most serious threats to keep the island, and the loopers inside it, safe. Clearly, they have always acted as the protectors of the celestial object and know what best to do with it.

Unfortunately, as soon as the Zero Point first became unstable in Chapter 2 Season 5, loopers' idea about IO started to change. Agent Jones betrayed his former allegiance and joined hands with the Foundation at the end of the season. It was revealed that protecting the loop is bad, and IO wants control of the Zero Point for all the wrong reasons.

Ever since then, The Seven has taken control of the Zero Point in Fortnite and has kept it out of the IO's hands. However, Dr. Slone is now tasked with claiming it back. The scientist even followed the Zero Point to the flipside, resulting in a war between The Seven and IO.

Who should fans support in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 war?

It might seem obvious that The Seven wants to set the loop free and protect the Zero Point. This was the same argument used by IO to keep control of the Point. Clearly, both sides of the story are still incomplete, and therefore, there is no right side of the war as of now.

The origin and background of the Imagined Order in Fortnite is still unknown. At the same time, Geno is also still a mystery, and The Seven have been searching for her for a long time. With so many variables in the war, it is up to the fans to decide who the good guys are and who to support in the infamous war.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

