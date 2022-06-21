Fortnite Chapter 1 POI 'Lucky Landing' returns in the Chapter 3 Season 3 map

The nostalgia in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 doesn't seem to stop, as the most recent update has brought back a Chapter 1 POI. Update v21.10 is one of the first updates in the ongoing season and has already set the bar quite high.

Fortnite update v21.10 has everything needed to make Chapter 3 Season 3 even more enjoyable. However, amidst all this, Epic Games decided to throw in yet another Easter Egg for OG players. After several map changes on the island, it seems like some parts of the OG Lucky Landing POI have emerged on the island.

This won't be the first Chapter 1 POI that has appeared on the Chapter 3 Season 3 map. However, the oriental-themed location will certainly make several players more nostalgic than the other Easter Eggs, as Lucky Landing used to be a popular hot drop while it was around.

Fortnite update v21.10 brings back the Lucky Landing POI

OG map locations started showing up in Chapter 3 Season 3 as soon as the season kicked off. Players have already noticed the Big Wooden Chair, the Shark, and the remains of Dusty Depot on the map.

However, if this wasn't enough to satisfy the nostalgic OG players, Epic Games also added Lucky Landing to the game. This now makes four original POIs from the earlier chapters that have returned to the game.

For the uninitiated, Lucky Landing was an oriental-themed POI in Chapter 1 with sloped roof buildings and Cherry Blossoms. The POI was introduced for the Chinese New Year in March 2018 but remained on the map until Season X. One of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of this location was the 17 chests and amazing floor loot found here.

Unfortunately, Lucky Landing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is not a named POI. It isn't even back in all its glory. Players can only see a few oriental-themed buildings and some Cherry Blossom trees as the snow around the Logjam Lumberyard POI clears up. However, this is still enough for players to rejoice as elements of the Chapter 1 map are slowly returning to the game.

Was Fortnite Chapter 1 map the best one so far?

Epic Games has released three islands for its battle royale game in the last five years. However, many players argue that the very first island was the best among all. The constant changes and updates to locations made the gameplay dynamic, and the POIs were carefully crafted and enjoyable to explore.

Unfortunately, players have started to forget most of the Chapter 1 map. Many players didn't even play the first chapter, meaning they have no idea about some of the most popular OG locations. With Epic Games introducing Lucky Landing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, new players might get a glimpse into the early seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is only in its third season. With the bulk of the season still left to be seen, players might just end up playing on the greatest battle royale island seen so far.

