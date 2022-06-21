The Reality Tree in Fortnite is growing branches that are unbreakable

The Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is one of the newest map changes. It is located at the center of the Reality Falls POI and has created a whole new biome around it. However, the roots of the magnificent tree are spreading all over the map.

Players have already started to see them emerge at various locations like Logjam Lumberyard, Rave Cave, Butter Barn, Condo Canyon, etc. Out of all these locations, the root near Logjam Lumberyard is much more interesting than the rest. It might actually be a hint towards the upcoming map changes, or it could even be a key to decoding the island's future.

If players head to Logjam Lumberyard, they will see a smaller tree sprouting from the root of the Reality Tree. This tree has pink leaves and is significantly unique from the rest of the vegetation on the island. Unlike other trees, the pink tree is unbreakable, and players cannot farm it for materials.

Mysterious tree appears in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The appearance of the Reality Tree in Chapter 3 Season 3 left several players amused. This was not a regular tree as it got life from the energy of the Zero Point. The mystical tree has started to take over the island, and it bears the most rewarding fruits. Players can find Reality Seeds and plant them anywhere on the island to grow Reality Saplings that give loot up to Mythic tier.

The amazing loot isn't the only thing unique about the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It seems like the tree is sprouting new life all over the island. Players recently came across an unbreakable tree in Logjam Lumberyard. The new tree is emerging from the root of the Reality Tree and has pink leaves.

Mang0e @Mang0e_ Looks like a tree root has sprouted up at Logjam Lumberyard. It's growing a pink tree and is unbreakable. Looks like a tree root has sprouted up at Logjam Lumberyard. It's growing a pink tree and is unbreakable. https://t.co/OdXyrv4R7Y

The calm nature of the tree certainly matches the vibe of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. However, it could also mean the calm before the storm that will come once Geno arrives. Until then, many more of these trees might grow from the other Reality Tree roots. Some even think this would spawn more Reality Trees all over the map.

Map changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games is back to delivering frequent map changes in the Battle Royale game. It seems like the new biome will slowly cover a larger part of the map. Not just the new tree but the plants around Logjam Lumberyard have also started to change. These plants resemble the leaves of the Reality Tree, which might mean that new energy is taking over the island.

Players have no idea what Geno in Fortnite or the Zero Point is up to. Whatever it is, it will bring massive scale map changes. New trees and plants will cover the island, and players might even see new consumables pop up on the map. It is uncertain how the island will look at the end of the unusually long season, but it will certainly be very different from how it looks right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far