How Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 changed the entire game for good

When Fortnite was initially released, hardly a few thousand people played the game. The developers were still experimenting with how to proceed with the Battle Royale game. Creating an immersive storyline was the most important goal that lay ahead of them.

It seems like everything changed once Epic Games found its footing in Chapter 1 Season 4. Besides offering an intriguing storyline, the developers finally managed to ensure there was a balanced weapon meta and an amazing Battle Pass as well. This was the beginning of a Season that changed the entire game for good.

Due to the smooth and balanced gameplay, interesting storyline, and attractive cosmetics, several popular streamers and content creators started playing the game. This helped bring the game to the notice of a wider audience.

Needless to say, Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 put the Battle Royale game on the map, attracting millions of players at once.

Why is Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 the best one so far?

At the end of Season 3, players witnessed a bright blue light in the sky. They soon realized it was a comet. This comet hit the island, marking the beginning of Season 4. The comet also destroyed Dusty Depot, creating a new POI called Dusty Divot.

Season 4 was an immersive rollercoaster of an experience for Loopers that included a superhero battle, an interesting movie, and a wonderful ending. Chapter 1 Season 4 was the first season of the game to have a story trailer. Moreover, it was also one of the first seasons to have a live event that led into the next season.

Clearly, the entire Omega vs. Carbide storyline, the destruction of several POIs, anti-gravity Hop Rocks, and the Rocket Launch event all contributed to the success of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 helped many streamers become popular

Twitch was dominated by Battle Royale games like PUBG and H1Z1 in 2017. However, Epic Games managed to leave these titles far behind after launching Chapter 1 Season 4.

The likes of Ninja, DrLupo, Tfue, CouRageJD, and many other Twitch streamers actively started playing the game on their livestreams.

Epic's Battle Royale provided a new way to create content. Aside from the gameplay, it also had an immersive story that streamers could livestream and increase engagement with fans. Ultimately, Chapter 1 Season 4 was the true beginning of the Metaverse that Epic Games is so proud of today.

