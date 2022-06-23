Fortnite: How to get the Grapple Glove in creative mode

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer showcased a very interesting item. When Indiana Jones (who is the "secret" skin this season) was running away from a Baller, he used a glove to grapple up and out of danger. Besides being a hilarious remake of an iconic scene, the clip showed players what they would be able to do with a forthcoming item, the Grapple Glove.

The Grapple Glove was recently added to Competitive playlists. There, it could be found in red toolboxes at several different locations. These quickly became popular spots that players would visit just to find the new item.

The Grapple Glove is currently active in all playlists, so regular, non-competitive players can partake in the swinging. The item has already been added to Creative, too, which is a lot sooner than usual. Here's how to get them.

How to get the new Grapple Glove in Fortnite Creative and Battle Royale

According to iFireMonkey, a reliable leaker and content creator, the Grapple Glove and Firework Gun are both already in Creative mode. This is interesting because most items do not get added to Battle Royale and Creative this close to each other.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Grapple Gloves & Firework Gun are currently enabled in Creative Mode! The Grapple Gloves & Firework Gun are currently enabled in Creative Mode! https://t.co/kPIgjkE8iI

Players can find these items in the consumables section, alongside other mobility items. A majority of all the items that have ever been used for mobility in Fortnite can be found there as well.

Typically, Fortnite items don't get to Creative this quickly. In fact, there are still several that aren't in the mode at all. Lightsabers, Iron Man's Repulsors, Stormbreaker, and so many other popular items are still waiting to debut in Creative.

Fortunately, with these two items, Creative players don't have to wait. Battle Royale players don't have to wait either, as the Grapple Glove can be found in the following locations:

By the road to the east of Daily Bugle

At the house in the middle of the water to the east of Seven Outpost VII

To the east of Seven Outpost II

By the road to the north-east of Condo Canyon

To the north of Rocky Reels

At Fungi Farm

Near Desolate Delta

East of Shifty Shafts

North of The Devoured landmark

In Rave Cave

The Grapple Glove can be found inside toolboxes, and the locations mentioned above can have up to three toolboxes. Each toolbox has an 80% chance of spawning in a given match. Generally speaking, these locations should give players plenty of Grapple Gloves.

The newest mobility item functions very similarly to two previous mobility items: the Grappler and the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters. It has 10 shots like the Grappler and comes in Epic rarity.

The Web Shooters allowed players to swing around the island like Spider-Man (Image via Epic Games)

However, unlike the Grappler, the Grapple Glove can pull items to loopers like the Web Shooters could. The animations for swinging through the air on the Web Shooters are also present for the Grapple Glove.

These items are likely here to stay for this season as they are one of the few mobility options available. However, they will not last forever, so players should definitely try them out in Fortnite Creative or Battle Royale mode right now.

