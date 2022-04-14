Fortnite Creative 2.0: What to expect, trailer, release date and more

Creative 2.0 has been something many Fortnite players have been looking forward to. When it does arrive, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest updates the game has ever seen, arguably the biggest. It is supposedly meant to change the way loopers play the game and will offer them many more tools to execute all of their creative ideas.

When it comes to official information, there's unfortunately not much regarding the highly anticipated Fortnite Creative 2.0. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney did say that the update would arrive in 2022, but that could even be months from now. He also said the next few steps (which may include 2.0) are nice, but are certainly not the ultimate goal.

Here's what players can expect with regards to the trailer, release date and other information about the update.

Creative 2.0 update: What Fortnite players can expect

There is currently no release date scheduled, though many are expecting it to arrive sometime this summer. If that is the case, an official, full trailer can be expected very soon.

One thing that should be noted is that the initial release of Fortnite Creative 2.0 will more than likely be incomplete. Older players may remember that the initial release of Creative was not even close to what it is today. Several devices and abilities have been introduced since the fact and players can expect the same to happen with 2.0.

It's also very likely that 2.0 will be a completely separate mode from the original. Gamers will more than likely have to go to an entirely new place to access it.

A new location is probable (Image via Epic Games)

There's a good chance that this update will be very different from the original, starting with the point of view. Creative 2.0 could possibly be in first person view instead of the classic third person view that Fortnite currently has for everything.

One of the biggest issues with Creative Mode is editing things. Whether it's deleting, copying or adjusting, it has always been a difficult task for players. Hopefully, this update should introduce features to remedy these issues.

Additionally, Fortnite Creative 2.0 could introduce a key feature and that is letting players create together. They could even be on different consoles, but present in the same world, working together and seeing the changes live.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Nintendo the moment they see someone accurately recreate their game in Fortnite Creative 2.0 Nintendo the moment they see someone accurately recreate their game in Fortnite Creative 2.0 https://t.co/fW8t8oPIvb

Furthermore, terrain editing could also be a potential addition. Players can likely mold the game's terrain exactly how they want, which would be a huge bonus.

An important note to remember is that all of the above is speculative in nature. There has been very little official and verified information and none of what was stated in this article has been officially announced by Epic Games.

Edited by Atul S