How to get the Grapple Glove early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived and brought along a bevy of new additions. There are new guns, like the Hammer Assault Rifle or the DMR. There are new characters like Rustler, Stash'd, Quackling, Kyle, and Cryptic. Some new POIs and landmarks include Rave Cave, Reality Falls, and Displaced Depot.

The first week or so of Chapter 3 Season 3, has been chock full of new things, but there's still plenty more to come. Things like a Timberland crossover, throwable storms, lightsabers, and a grapple glove are all likely to come this season.

The grapple glove hasn't arrived yet, but a Fortnite YouTuber found a way to get the grapple glove early. Here's how.

Getting the brand new grapple gun before it releases in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King is well known for finding any glitches that pop up in the game. Creative glitches, XP maps, and other fun things are found abundantly on his channel.

However, this time, it doesn't appear to be a glitch, at least not in the classic sense. Players don't have to crouch near a corner in a certain Creative map to unlock free-flowing XP. This time, obtaining the grapple glove is a pretty straightforward method.

Fortnite gamers only need to join an Arena match (probably Solo, but it doesn't necessarily have to be) and drop in. Arena matches are full of competitive players instead of the more casual ones found in a regular battle royale.

However, Arena mode is also full of grapple gloves. There are ten spots in which the new item can be found. These are not the main POIs, though.

They will each have one guaranteed glove and 2 more POSSIBLE gloves.



#FortniteLeaks Here are the locations of all code named "Grapple Stops" that will upgrade from how they look today to the new "Grapple" version shown in my previous Tweet.They will each have one guaranteed glove and 2 more POSSIBLE gloves. Here are the locations of all code named "Grapple Stops" that will upgrade from how they look today to the new "Grapple" version shown in my previous Tweet. They will each have one guaranteed glove and 2 more POSSIBLE gloves. #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/t75mKsUCBx

They can be found outside the following POIS:

The Joneses

Synapse Station

Greasy Grove

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

Rave Cave

Logjam Lumberyard

Coney Crossroads

The Daily Bugle

Mighty Monument

At each of these locations, there is supposed to be one guaranteed grapple glove and the possibility for two more. In the video, Glitch King was able to find three out of three different red toolboxes.

This doesn't mean that they won't be found in chests in the future when they are officially added to the game, but it does mean that toolboxes carry the best chance of finding them at those locations.

The grapple glove functions similarly to two older items: the Grappler and the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters. It has ten shots like the Grappler and comes in Epic variety.

However, unlike the Grappler, this new grapple glove can pull items like the Web Shooters. Fortnite players will also do flips and tricks when swinging from tree to tree.

It's unclear if the addition to Arena mode was a mistake, but it seems likely. With that in mind, it would be wise for interested gamers to enter an Arena match to try and obtain them. Players should take advantage of this opportunity before it gets patched.

