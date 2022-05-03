Top 5 Arena players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The competitive scene for Fortnite continues to grow in Chapter 3 Season 2. Initially, competitive players were not happy with the Zero Build mode, everyone was forced to play for the first week or so and were disgruntled when it became a regular option.

Now, as Chapter 3 Season 2 rounds the curve and heads for the finish line, the competitive race is heating up.

There are several good Arena players in the mix and the leaderboard is pretty tight. Here are the best players along with their performance evaluations.

Best Arena players in Fortnite right now

5) DAWIN EN TWITCH

DAWIN currently stands fifth on the Hype leaderboards. He's the only non-American competitive Fortnite player to land in the top five, which is an impressive feat. Out of the top 10, seven are from America.

He currently holds 211,000 hype, which is really good. It would take a miracle for him to leapfrog the fourth-placed player while the sixth-placed candidate is just four thousand behind, so the race for fifth place could heat up.

4) twitch notsr3

twitch notsr3 is virtually guaranteed a top-four finish. The gap between fourth and fifth is currently about 91,000 hype, so that's going to be a difficult lead to blow.

As far as where they might land in the top five, almost anything is possible. The gap between the first and fourth in Arena mode is only 26,000, which can be made up in the last few weeks of the season.

3) TechMatter TTV

TechMatter TTV (Image via TechMatter1 on Twitter)

Coming in just ahead of twitch notsr3 is TechMatter TTV. They are also virtually guaranteed a top-four finish and anything within that is possible. They trail the current leader by just 25,000 hype. They're also ahead of the fourth-placed candidate by just over a thousand hype. They're second on the Fortnite leaderboard in wins with 737.

2) twitch clawftw

Starling @StarlingFN How twitch clawftw gains arena points How twitch clawftw gains arena points https://t.co/PkidpRPigd

twitch clawftw finds themselves in second place right now, with a very good chance to take home the top spot. They trail the leader by just six thousand hype, which can be made up in no time.

As the season comes to a close, this is definitely a race to watch. twitch clawftw has done it largely with eliminations, averaging 17.7 per Fortnite match. That's good for being second in the top 10 players this season.

1) P7 TTV 2xBrando

The number one Arena player right now is P7 TTV 2xBrando. They've managed to stay out ahead of the pack, though their lead is not as much as they'd probably like it to be.

They currently have 776 wins, which is more than anyone else on the Arena leaderboard and a big reason why they're the leader this late in the season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. All hype and stats are from the time of writing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul