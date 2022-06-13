5 things coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 just arrived a little over a week ago. It has been a hit thus far, with the new additions keeping players on their toes. The map changes have been good, the loot pool remains solid, and the storyline is as interesting as ever.

However, there is plenty more likely to come later. The trailer showcased a few things that have not yet been seen and leaks have already shown up. Here is what players can expect to see.

What to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

5) Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

The secret skin is not much of a secret anymore. Chapter 2 Season 8's secret skin was kept secret until the Cube Queen was revealed. Many of them, however, have been known from the getgo. This is true of this season's secret skin, but it is still something to look forward to.

Indiana Jones represents another in a great string of secret skins (The Prowler, Cube Queen, Superman and The Foundation). Indiana Jones might be one of the most popular characters to land in Fortnite, and most players will want to unlock him as soon as they can.

4) Timberland

HYPEX @HYPEX



It says "Created in Fortnite" so there has to be a Creative map, and maybe fashion cosmetics like the previous similar collabs? NEW COLLAB: Fortnite x TimberlandIt says "Created in Fortnite" so there has to be a Creative map, and maybe fashion cosmetics like the previous similar collabs? NEW COLLAB: Fortnite x TimberlandIt says "Created in Fortnite" so there has to be a Creative map, and maybe fashion cosmetics like the previous similar collabs? 👀 https://t.co/6fphwr4ahQ

Is anything a surprise in Fortnite anymore? Now that they have worked with the NBA, Balenciaga, Ferrari, and so many other seemingly random brands, Timberland does not come as much of a surprise.

There is not a lot of information about what will be in this collaboration, but skins and a Creative map do seem likely. There is also no timetable, but a leak being discovered this early in the season makes an appearance before the season ends much more likely.

3) Grapple Glove

Shiina @ShiinaBR Upcoming content that we already know of:



- Saw Launcher

- Grapple Glove

- Overload Shotgun

- Motorcycles

- Summer Surfboards (Not confirmed)

- Junk Rift

- Lightsabers

- E-11 Blasters

- The Block 2.0

- And even more that we don't know of! Upcoming content that we already know of:- Saw Launcher- Grapple Glove- Overload Shotgun- Motorcycles- Summer Surfboards (Not confirmed)- Junk Rift- Lightsabers- E-11 Blasters- The Block 2.0- And even more that we don't know of! https://t.co/PYN53OxvgC

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 recreated an iconic movie scene from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones is seen running away from a baller, a reference to the scene in which a boulder rolls behind him. Eventually, Indiana escapes and grapples away with what looks like a glove.

This glove will more than likely be added to the game and may even function as this season's Mythic item. There is no telling when it will get added, though. When it does, it figures to be a pretty popular item.

2) Lightsabers

ItsPrismatical @ItsPrismatical Lightsabers Are FINALLY BACK! In Fortnite Chapter 3 Lightsabers Are FINALLY BACK! In Fortnite Chapter 3 😁 https://t.co/H8XABtidnD

Lightsabers were just added to the game last season for the Star Wars celebration. Usually, that would imply a lengthy absence for the fan favorite Mythic item. However, two things make their return very likely. Darth Vader is featured in the battle pass, so of course his preferred weapon would be considered for the season.

Second, the trailer shows him using a red Lightsaber, which is not his pickaxe. They will have to come as an item, and it looks like they might even be updated.

In the trailer, Vader throws his lightsaber through an enemy. This feature was previously impossible with Lightsabers as they could only slash, deflect bullets, and block other slashes.

1) Throwable storms

HYPEX @HYPEX



Recently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! UPCOMING SUPER STORM CONSUMABLESRecently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! UPCOMING SUPER STORM CONSUMABLES ‼️Recently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! https://t.co/N97XrqB4vs

Chapter 3 Season 3 has seen storms return from Chapter 3 Season 1. Thunderstorms and tornadoes are once again wreaking havoc on the island. Soon, players will be able to control these storms with a throwable item.

They are still in the early stages, though, so it might be a while and there is also not a lot of information on the item just yet, but they are coming soon.

Note: This information is based on leaks and speculation, so much of it cannot be confirmed (with the exception of the Indiana Jones Fortnite skin). This article is also speculative and reflects the views of the author.

