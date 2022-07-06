Where to find Charge SMG in Fortnite

Epic Games just released the Charge SMG for Fortnite Battle Royale. The new weapon came with the v21.20 update released on Wednesday, July 6.

The new update has brought many additions to the game, including map changes and the Indiana Jones skin. Furthermore, Epic has made some other loot pool changes.

The Charge SMG is very unique as it is the first Fortnite weapon that has an incredible fire rate. When fully charged, players can unleash pver 16 bullets per second with this weapon, which makes it very powerful.

The Charge SMG can be found from many Fortnite loot sources

Fortunately for SMG lovers, the new weapon can be obtained from many different loot sources. Players can find it as floor loot and it can also be obtained from chests.

Players who use Reality Saplings to get their loot can get the new weapon from the fruit as well. Additionally, it can be found in Supply Drops.

Considering that the new weapon is everywhere and that it replaced the Combat SMG, we can expect a lot of players to use it. However, it works differently than any other weapon in the game, which is why players will have to spend a lot of time practicing it.

The Charge SMG has a variable fire rate. This means that the more players charge it, the more bullets it will let go when players release it. There is a new charge indicator on the screen that shows how far the new gun has been charged.

If players charge it for three seconds, the Charge SMG will release all of its bullets, becoming nearly unstoppable. The only tricky part about using this weapon is controlling its recoil.

The weapon gives players a rapid burst of shots, which makes it very useful in close-range combat and build battles. The new SMG is not included in the competitive playlists.

Other changes that have come with the update

Besides the Charge SMG, Epic Games has decided to tweak the loot pool even more. The Port-A-Fort has been unvaulted after many years, and players can use it in both classic and Zero Build game modes.

As soon as the Zero Build was released, many Fortnite players asked the game developer to bring this item back. Finally, it has been unvaulted, and there is no doubt that it is a perfect addition to the game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Nothing says good vibes like convenience: the Port-A-Fort is back! Throw down a Port-A-Fort — found from the ground as well as Chests — to fortify yourself in seconds. Zero building is required, as the fort will arise on its own. Nothing says good vibes like convenience: the Port-A-Fort is back! Throw down a Port-A-Fort — found from the ground as well as Chests — to fortify yourself in seconds. Zero building is required, as the fort will arise on its own. https://t.co/B2p6vs5O6R

Last week, Epic made the Ripsaw Launcheravailable to all players. When this item was first released, players could only obtain it from the Chop Shop. However, last week was Ripsaw Launcher Week, as the development team made this weapon obtainable through many different loot sources.

Even after this week ended, Epic decided to keep the weapon available from multiple loot sources. However, the drop rate has been reduced.

The Ripsaw Launcher can still be found from different loot sources (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, Fortnite players can unlock the Indiana Jones outfit and many other cosmetic items. To do this, you need to complete nine different challenges that were released with the latest update. These challenges are extremely easy and can be completed in a few matches.

