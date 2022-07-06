Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: How to use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees

With the arrival of the v21.20 update, Fortnite players have received Indiana Jones challenges. The update was released on Wednesday, July 6, and has finally made the exclusive Battle Pass skin unlockable.

To unlock the popular movie character skin, Fortnite players will have to complete four different challenges. There are nine challenges in total, however, and if players complete all of them, they will get to unlock an additional style for the skin.

Fortunately, the Indiana Jones challenges are relatively easy and can be completed without too much effort, as most of them require performing simple actions, such as opening chests or damaging enemies.

One of these challenges requires players to use the Grapple Glove and swing off of trees with it. This challenge is extremely easy and the guide below will show players how to do it properly.

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees to complete an Indiana Jones challenge in Fortnite

The Grapple Glove is a new mobility item that was released less than a month ago. This item was released with a June 14 content update and is essential for completing the Indiana Jones challenges.

To unlock the new Battle Pass skin, players will have to use the mobility item to swing off trees 10 times. Completing this challenge will help players progress towards the skin while also rewarding them with the Raider's Relics pickaxe.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Indiana Jones challenges are LIVE! The Indiana Jones challenges are LIVE! https://t.co/0fSd8WWJia

This is one of the first four Indiana Jones challenges players have to complete to unlock the skin. All other challenges require the completion of the four, so using the Grapple Glove should be prioritized.

To complete the challenge, simply head over to one of the locations with the Grapple Glove and pick it up. After that, aim for the closest tree and press the fire button to attach the rope to the tree and swing your character forward. This needs to be done a total of 10 times to complete the challenge.

Grapple Glove locations

Currently, the Grapple Glove item can be picked up from 10 different locations on the Fortnite map. All of these places have purple toolboxes that players need to interact with to find the mobility item.

These are all the locations where you can get the Grapple Glove from:

By the main road, north of Logjam Lotus

At the Rave Cave

At Fungi Farm, southwest of Greasy Grove

Northeast of Synapse Station

North of Rocky Reels

North of The Devoured

Eastern side of Shifty Shafts

By the main road southwest of Seven Outpost III

In the house in the middle of water, east of Seven Outpost VII

By the main road west of Shrouded Settlement

Players must keep in mind that the Grapple Glove has limited charges. If you waste all of them without attaching yourself to a tree, you won't be able to complete the challenge in that game.

Furthermore, this mobility item is not available in competitive modes. This means that Arena players will not be able to complete the Indiana Jones challenges in their preferred mode.

Considering that the gloves are fantastic for moving quickly through the map, players should use them to complete the other challenges simultaneously. As an example, it would be ideal to grab the Grapple Glove in Shifty Shafts and then proceed to open five chests in the area, completing another challenge at the same time.

