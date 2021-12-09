Where to find the Boom Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 3

The return of the Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 has got fans buzzing with excitement. The Exotic weapon is an upgrade to the Heavy Sniper Rifle, and is classified as an explosive weapon.

Unfortunately, similar to other Exotic weapons, the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 does not appear in random loot. Instead, players will only be able to obtain the Exotic weapon by talking to a specific NPC on the map. Once players find the character selling the Boom Sniper, they can purchase it using Gold Bars.

Lt. John Lama sells the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 for 500 Gold Bars. Players can head to Llama Homestead in order to find this character and purchase the Exotic weapon from him.

Boom Sniper Rifle and Lt. John Llama location in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Boom Sniper was originally introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5, and went back to the vault in the next season. The reason why this weapon is so powerful is that along with the normal ammo, it also fires a clinger that attaches itself to the enemy and explodes later on.

In order to deal splash damage to enemy squads, players can buy the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 from Lt. John Llama. On top of the base damage dealt by the sniper, the clinger deals an additional 60 damage.

Llama Homestead is located to the south of the lake under Logjam Lumberyard. In order to find Lt. John Llama, players will need to head westward from the lake. The Fortnite NPC will be inside a shack to the south of the first river curve.

Lt. John Lama NPC location in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

How to use the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Unlike other sniper rifles, players need not rely on accuracy to inflict damage. With the help of the clinger ammo, players can deal heavy splash damage and also destroy structures. A hilarious way to use the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 would be to shoot a teammate who takes the clinger to the enemies.

Also Read Article Continues below

It would be difficult to say if the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 is better than the Hunter Bolt Action. Both guns might have their own uses, but the gold Hunter Bolt Action Sniper Rifle deals much more damage than the Boom Sniper Rifle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi