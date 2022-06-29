Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Release date and other rumors

Even though Chapter 3 Season 3 just launched, players are already anticipating the next thing to come in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

With every season, speculation and rumors begin for the next one almost immediately. Season 4 of the battle royale's third chapter is not one to break that trend.

A tentative release date, possible skins, and other leaks are making the rounds for Chapter 3 Season 4. Remember, though, that these are all rumors until Epic Games makes anything official.

All rumors about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Shiina @ShiinaBR CONFIRMED: Season 3 ends on September 17! CONFIRMED: Season 3 ends on September 17!

Going off of the countdown for the Battle Pass, Season 3 is ending on September 17. This is barring any major changes made by Epic Games or any other delays that could cause it to end later.

If the recent season changes are anything to go by, then Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 should either begin on September 17, 2022, or it will start the next day, following Season 3's ending on September 18.

This gives players another few months to enjoy Season 3 and all it has to offer, such as the Battle Pass, Darth Vader as a boss NPC, the rollercoaster feature, and more.

Expected Chapter 3 Season 4 theme

Creators in the community have released several map concepts, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Many believe a massive change in the game's mood will occur, however.

The current season is titled Vibin' with a huge party atmosphere. There is a feeling that it will be drastically altered with the Reality Tree taking over and possibly making things a little more dreary.

Potential Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins

Fortnite _News @Fortnite_Newes

September 2022 - the same month

Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to launch.

#Fortnite Rainbow Royale will return to Fortnite inSeptember 2022 - the same monthChapter 3 Season 4 is set to launch. Rainbow Royale will return to Fortnite inSeptember 2022 - the same monthChapter 3 Season 4 is set to launch.#Fortnite https://t.co/gImiffJ22k

It is still extremely early to determine what the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass may hold. However, this has not stopped leaks and rumors of potential Battle Pass rewards.

Kain Plays @kain_playss Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass leaked an image. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass leaked an image. https://t.co/jToPB7HEpg

Rainbow Royale is said to be returning in September and some leakers are speculating about the bad state of the island, which could lead to the arrival of some Save the World characters.

Crossovers that could happen in Chapter 3 Season 4

Evan Von Doom 💀 @EvanReadsComics I will be buying the Black Adam skin when it shows up on Fortnite, yes. I will be buying the Black Adam skin when it shows up on Fortnite, yes.

The Rock is already in Fortnite as The Foundation, but he has Black Adam arriving during what could be Season 4 on October 21. Since Black Adam is a DC Comics property, there is a strong chance that he will join the battle royale.

Jay Goya @1twiztedgoya @FortniteGame I wish you'd bring back the warriors and royalty bundle. I really want the black panther skin. I'm super sad I missed it and didn't get to purchase it. Truly hope it comes back! @FortniteGame I wish you'd bring back the warriors and royalty bundle. I really want the black panther skin. I'm super sad I missed it and didn't get to purchase it. Truly hope it comes back!

Another movie possibly releasing during Season 4 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel character has already made it into the game, but there may be another tie-in.

