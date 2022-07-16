New leak teases Fortnite x Transformers collaboration

The metal behemoth, known as Truckasaurus, has been spotted in Fortnite since Chapter 1. It reappeared in Chapter 2 as well, and currently in Chapter 3, loopers have spotted this weird metal beast once again taking shape on the island.

However, as fate would have it, with Indiana Jones stealing the spotlight, not many took note of it. However, following the latest tweet from Epic Games pertaining to the downtime, a subtle hint about a possible collaboration may have been presented. The hint in the tweet reads: "It’s Prime time!"

For many, this may not seem significant. However, when combining the above statement with the metal behemoth being built out of vehicles on the island, it's clear that it is a direct reference to Optimus Prime and the Transformers franchise. With that being said, here's everything known about it so far.

Mecha may not be the only giant fighting robot in Fortnite anymore

Does having Truckasaurus on the island confirm an upcoming collaboration between Epic Games and Transformers? The answer is a bit more complicated than a simple yes or no. While there's no official information, there are a few logical statements that support this theory.

To start, Hasbro, a company that makes toys, board games, and action figures, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Transformers this month. To add icing to this proverbial cake, they also have a long-standing relationship with Epic Games. In fact, in early 2021, Hasbro and Epic Games extended their partnership for another five years.

- Hasbro is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Transformers

- Hasbro and Epic have a good relationship

- "It's Prime Time!" teaser from Fortnite

Having said that, this does not mean that a giant Autobot or Decepticon will appear on the island following the upcoming Fortnite v21.30 update. Perhaps robots from the franchise will be added as skins in the game. Since other robot skins such as Mecha Team Leader exist, integrating similar skins will not be a problem.

On the flip side of this speculation, perhaps the statement "It's Prime time!" is nothing more than a shout-out to the franchise. However, knowing Epic Games, they don't do things randomly. Hopefully, the leakers will be able to get more information over the weekend.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus It’s Prime time!



Update v21.30 is set to release on July 18th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. It’s Prime time! Update v21.30 is set to release on July 18th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/7MXBiOViNB

What can fans expect to see if the Transformers collaboration comes to fruition?

As discussed above, skins are the likely candidates to be added to the game. Although the skins may be a bit bulky given that they are robots, they'll still make fine additions to the game. Apart from skins, other cosmetics such as Harvesting Tools, Gliders, Wraps, and Back Blings may be added as well.

On the off chance that there are no cosmetic items or skins, Sprays will most likely be the only thing to feature in-game. Other than this, a complete Truckasaurus monument will also be featured on the island. As it stands, it's very hard to guess what the developers have in store for this crossover.

Coming to the exact date of the collaboration, it's likely that the developers will do it during the Fortnite Summer event 2022. Given that a lot of players are looking forward to the event, releasing any cosmetics during this timeframe will yield great profits.

