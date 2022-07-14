How to claim this week's (July 7) free Epic Games Store titles? Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms pack and more 

Epic Games Store has brought one of the best offers in terms of pure monetary valuation as this week's free offering. The digital video game storefront has already created a solid reputation for providing excellent premium games at no extra cost. However, this week's offerings are a bit different as a significant part of it comes in the form of Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, a free-to-play title. In addition, players can also claim a complete game like Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap.

Ever since its inception, Epic Games Store has regularly offered the opportunity for members to expand their library by spending little to no money. Big-ticket titles like Borderlands 3 were provided for free recently, and it offers an excellent opportunity to everyone on a weekly basis. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play title, but the latest offering will be particularly interesting to lovers of Dungeons and Dragons. The other game also offers something different if players are looking for more options. The most important step will be to know the steps to redeem them within the given time period.

Players will have to redeem the products on Epic Games Store to enjoy the goodies

Unless a player redeems these products, they will not be added to their account. Furthermore, the redemption must be done within a limited time period as the offers expire after a week. Thankfully, the overall process is relatively straightforward, and all that a person will require is an Epic Games Store account.

Once they have created the account, they will need to login into the store either on the website or the Windows application. Once logged in, they will have to search for the product. Alternatively, they can scroll down while on the home page, where the items will be listed in the free section.

Players will have to click on the "Get" option, which will then ask for their confirmation. Normally, players are asked to select a payment method for billing purposes. However, since both offerings are entirely free, all that the player needs to do is confirm. Doing so will add the products to their library, from where they can download them whenever they wish.

While Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play game, Epic Games Store offers the game's Gladiators of the Black Pits Pack for free. The DLC has a valuation of more than $100 in terms of in-game items. It also contains all the new additions based on Dungeons and Dragons.

New characters inspired by the iconic board game have been added to it. In addition, players will be able to unlock Baeloth and other powerful champions without spending any money. Albeit a relatively simple game, it occasionally tests players by putting them in tricky positions.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is a cute little indie game that makes its debut on the Epic Games Store. Cursed by a dragon, players will have to look out for a cure as they take on different enemies. The game boasts adorable hand-drawn graphics and definitely provides a unique adventure for players looking for something different.

