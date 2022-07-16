New York Times × Hasbro: Wordle board game release date, price, where to buy, and how to play

Hasbro and The New York Times are ready to launch their own Wordle board game. After the digital game's success, the board game's release will bring the popular digital game to a tabletop version.

The physical wordle board game will be called Wordle: The Party Game and is designed to be played with multiple players/teams.

The Wordle Board Game is released in October and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Target, and Hasbro online (Image via Hasbro)

Wordle board games will be sold via Amazon, Target, and Hasbro online store

The tabletop will be available in stores in October 2022, marking the first anniversary of the online game. The board game will retail for $19.99 and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Target, and Hasbro’s online store.

Since its release online, fans have been hooked to the game and waiting for new Wordle puzzles. But with the physical launch, fans can have unlimited access to the game, which they can play with friends and family.

Unlike the online version, the Wordle board game will be slightly different. Each round of Wordle: The Part Game begins with one player, the host. This person must write a secret word. The rest of the players will be given six attempts to guess the word. This aspect of the game is similar to the online version.

Players who take fewer attempts to guess the secret word earn fewer points. The player will the lowest points wins. The game will come with three wordle boards, a secret word board for the host, and dry-erase markers. There will also be a set of physical green and yellow tiles that mimic the ones used in the online game.

The Wordle board game can be played between 2-4 players, and just like its online version, one can make a word of only five letters. Speaking about the game, a Hasbro representative said:

"Players take turns writing down a 5-letter Secret Word. The others try to guess it in the fewest tries to win. Best of all, Wordle: The Party Game can be played more than once a day—the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers mean unlimited play!"

The New York Times made this revelation in a press release stating:

"In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins."

Wordle Board Game, all set to hit the shelves in October 2022, will retail for $19.99. (Image via New York Times)

The most significant plus point is that players will have the option to tweak the difficulty of the game as per their liking. This means the physical game can be tailored to different skill levels.

Wordle was released in October 2021 and has become a viral sensation since then. With the Wordle board game launch, the franchise is expanding to draw in new players. The tabletop is expected to fly off the shelves with the holidays around the corner.

