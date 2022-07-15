Wordle #392 answer for Saturday, July 16

Wordle has been updated with a new word, and fans can try their hand at solving it. The game has a huge player base that likes to share its results with friends on social media.

Many of these players have been solving the game ever since it became popular at the beginning of 2022. They make sure to take some time out of their daily routine to dedicate themselves to solving the puzzle.

Sometimes, a few players get stuck while playing the quiz and end up looking for hints online. This article contains helpful clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #392 rhymes with "ogre"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter G

3) The word contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter R

Saturday's answer is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "ogre." The solution for July 16 is "augur."

According to Merriam Webster, an augur is "an official diviner of ancient Rome" and "one held to foretell events by omens."

How did Wordle gain popularity?

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz enthusiast, and her love for such games has become the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and presented it to their peers for review. The game wasn't well received by the players, who complained that the game was filled with absurd and archaic words that they did not understand. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

Owing to the negative reviews, the game was dropped by the creator and left alone for almost ten years. During this time, Wardle went to work for Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

The couple only returned to the game during the COVID-19 lockdown after spending most of their free time playing similar games.

They decided to modify the game and give it a new life. They planned to remove the problematic features. To reach their goal, Shah filtered and removed unrecognizable words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new version was pleasantly addictive and was loved by their friends. Slowly, its player base started to grow, encouraging Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021. Soon after, it was acquired by The New York Times in January 2022 to become a part of their "Gameplay" section.

The news portal later released a WorldleBot to assist players in analyzing their results and getting better at the mini-quiz.

Play Lookdle to recognize celebrities

Among the plethora of Wordle spin-offs, Lookdle offers something very unique. The game requires players to recognize celebrities by looking at heavily pixelated pictures of them.

The picture gets clearer with every failed or skipped attempt, making it easier for the player to make the correct guess. Players get a total of five chances, which is one less attempt than the original game. This poses a problem for regular Wordle players because they might end up mixing the attempt count.

The game does not provide any other kind of clues, so it might be difficult for many users.

The biggest challenge with Lookdle is the vast range of celebrities in its puzzle library. These include thousands of popular personalities from TV, movies, and the music industry.

