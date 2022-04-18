What is Wordle Bot? Everything to know about the AI helper which gives you the best starting word 

Wordle Bot is here to settle the debate about the best starting word for the game. Players and Wordle experts worldwide have their preferred "first word" to start with. Some try to use a series of unique words to shortlist letters, while others use words that eliminate the most common letters.

The New York Times, the company that acquired the game earlier this year, recently released an AI website to check and analyze players' gameplays. The AI also provides users with many different "good" starting words and reasons for its choice.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for April 18's Wordle solution.

Wordle Bot analyzes words to score a player's gameplay

The New York Times @nytimes Want to know why you played so well — or so badly — in today's wordle? Meet WordleBot, your daily wordle companion that will tell you how efficient and lucky you were — and it could help improve your results. nyti.ms/3umiCzN Want to know why you played so well — or so badly — in today's wordle? Meet WordleBot, your daily wordle companion that will tell you how efficient and lucky you were — and it could help improve your results. nyti.ms/3umiCzN https://t.co/do1UMxB7o7

The New York Times posted about the Wordle Bot on April 8, 2022. The free-to-use website provides insight into the gameplay and gives feedback on the words entered by players.

It provides a step-by-step analysis of the gameplay and shares a statistical approach to the game. The website is acquainted with the complete answer list and shows how many words get eliminated after each guess. It also calculates the player's daily average.

The website offers an insight into how the AI would have gone about solving the game. However, it only examines an already played game and will not provide any help mid-play. Here's a step-by-step rundown on how the website works:

Open the website in the same browser where you have played the game, or upload a screenshot of a previously solved game. The website will show the overall score of the game played, and the scoreboard is divided into three sections: skill, luck, and step. The table will also have an average score for comparison. Next, it will show a step-by-step analysis of the gameplay, providing the score for each guess with detailed statistics. The AI doesn't score the first guess. The last slide shows a side-by-side comparison between the player's gameplay and the AI's gameplay, with some of the AI's word choices.

The website shows different statistics for the game (Image via Wordle Bot)

Here are the top ten starting words (normal mode), according to the website:

Crane

Slate

Crate

Slant

Trace

Lance

Carte

Least

Trice

Roast

The New York Times describes the Wordle Bot

According to the news portal, the idea for the website was first conceived looking at all the players trying to find the perfect starting word for Wordle. It was later transformed into a project where players could compare their guesses to a machine. The news site explained:

“It seemed like a straightforward mathematical question — yet every person who approached the problem seemed to come up with a different answer. WordleBot started as an attempt to settle this question once and for all.

It continued:

But along the way, we realized that (a) the answer was more complicated than it seemed; and that (b) we were more interested in how closely our guesses matched those that would be chosen by a machine designed to solve Wordles. Thus, WordleBot was born.”

The website can help players get better at playing the game. The news website shared:

“We hope the bot’s advice will help you think about Wordle more analytically, which will help you get better at solving the puzzles in the long run."

Wordle Bot can also be used as a tie-breaker between people who like to compete in the game. People can upload their solved puzzles to find their score in a more detailed pattern to know who did a better job at solving the game.

Players around the world might reap great benefits from the website.

Edited by Shaheen Banu