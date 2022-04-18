What is the Wordle #303 answer for Monday, April 18? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle became one of the most viral social media trends towards the end of 2021. It was created by Josh Wardle, an American software engineer, for his wife, Palak Shah.

The game was supposed to be a personal project, but the couple ended up releasing it to the public in October 2021 due to its popularity among their peers.

After it was made public, social media was flooded with Wordle scores and stats. By January, the word-guessing phenomenon had registered close to two million players.

As a result of its popularity, the game was soon acquired by The New York Times. The company wanted it to be a paid feature on its website, but Wardle was against the idea. He wanted fans to be able to enjoy their favorite game without any payment or ads.

Currently, Wordle attracts close to 25k players every day, many of whom like to show off their scores on social media. We make sure to post hints for the game daily, so our readers can find the solution every day.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #303 rhymes with the word "blair"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains two vowels in it

3) The word contains the letter L

4) The word ends with the letter R.

While the solution to today's puzzle is not very difficult, some might struggle to figure it out. Here is an additional hint:

The answer rhymes with the word "blair."

The solution for April 18 is the word "flair." According to Merriam Webster, flair means to have "a skill or instinctive ability to appreciate or make good use of something" or "a uniquely attractive quality."

The word can be used in a sentence in the following way:

Tony also has a flair for fashion as he wore a crisp black suit to the dinner party.

Queerdle

Queerdle is the latest version of Josh Wardle's viral game. It was created by Jordan Bouvier, a queer Chicago-based software architect. The game has been described as a "yassification of Wordle."

Queerdle focuses on the LGBTQ+ community. It is influenced by the successful show RuPaul's Drag Race.

The words in the game vary in length, ranging from four to eight letters. The gameplay is also created with snake, banana, and coconut emojis.

The other mechanics are almost identical to the original game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh