What is Queerdle? Everything to know about the LGBTQ+ Wordle version

Queerdle is the latest Wordle variation getting popular on social media. Josh Wardle's word game has inspired an uncountable number of copies and variations, ranging from music to geography.

This version of the viral word game describes itself as a "yassification of Wordle" and focuses on the LGBTQ+ community. The answers are related to the LGBTQ+ movement, taking references from popular shows like RuPaul's Drag Race.

Queerdle was created by Jordan Bouvier

The game is created by Jordan Bouvier, a queer Chicago-based software architect. Upon being enquired about the success of the game, they told a news portal that they created it on a whim and didn't expect it to become popular. They said:

"I didn’t think more than a few people would ever play."

Bouvier also shared that they tried to keep the game as inclusive as they could, filling the game with a variety of words. They explained:

"I’ve tried to select words so that there’s something for everyone in the queer community, I also try to schedule words in a sort of rotation so that over the course of a week there’s some variety."

Jordan has been enjoying the positive response from the players. They shared:

"People seem to be enjoying it though and that brings me so much joy. The highlight of my days lately has been when I get to take a little break to see what people are saying."

How to play the game?

Unlike Wordle, the answer length in Queerdle can vary from four to eight letters. Upon arrival on the website, players are given some basic details about the game. Some of the most important points are that the answers can sometimes be proper nouns, they can be NSFW, and they don't always appear in dictionaries. They can also be a combination of two words.

The list of information given upon entering the website (Image via Queerdle)

The rest of the game is very similar to Wordle. Players are given six chances to guess the answer. They have to fill the first row with a random word of their choice and click "Enter." After that, the tiles under the letters change to either of these colors - green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow these hints to find the correct word. Interestingly, every time an unknown word is entered into the game, it shows a message saying:

"You're pretty sharp to guess that word! A regular Derrick Barry!" (a reference to Drag Queen Derrick Barry)

The two message shown at the end of the game (Image via Queerdle)

The game will display two messages at the end of the game, depending on if the player has won or lost the quiz.

Winners get the message, "Shantay, you stay!" and players who fail to guess the solution receive, "I'm sorry my dear, Sashay away" (referencing RuPaul's Drag Race).

Users can share their gameplay on social media, which is depicted by the snake, banana, and coconut emoji. Snake signifies green, banana signifies yellow, and coconut signifies gray letters.

The game updates with a new word every 24 hours, with players having the option of recommending new words to the developers.

Edited by Khushi Singh