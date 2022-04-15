What time will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 15 air? Release date, plot and more explored

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is just one episode away from the grand finale. The upcoming episode will welcome all 14 queens to talk about the season.

Earlier, the competition series announced the Season 14 finalists — Lady Camden, Daya Betty, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and Willow Pill. For the first time in the history of RuPaul’s Drag Race, there are five drag queens going to the finals.

In the previous episode, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Willow Pill were at the bottom and engaged in a lip-sync battle. The panel of judges saved both of them, turning it into a non-elimination episode.

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 15 air?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 15 is all set to air on VH1 on Friday, April 15 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can catch the episode later on the network’s website. Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for other live steaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Sling and Hulu + Live TV.

All about the new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race

The grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is just around the corner. Before RuPaul Charles announces the winner, a special episode will air this Friday starring all 14 queens of this season.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 15, titled Reunited, reads:

“All 14 queens return and talk about the season and the eliminated queens all pick who they think deserves the crown.”

The contestants of Season 14 were Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, Bosco, Lady Camden, DeJa Skye, Willow Pill, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story, Alyssa Hunter, June Jambalaya and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté.

The next episode will see them engaging in open discussion as to who should win this season. There is no doubt that the topic will prove to be highly controversia, leading to disagreements and drama.

Orion Story and Daya Betty were eliminated in the first two episodes, but they returned in the third week. Story was finally eliminated in the fifth week, while Betty secured a spot in the finale.

Recap of Episode 14

In the previous episode, the top five contestants played supermodels in the Catwalk video. The challenge was to learn difficult choreography and perform in the music video, while also designing their own clothing and writing their own lyrics.

Lady Camden and Daya Betty were impressive in the challenge. Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals were sent to the bottom, and they had to lip-sync battle to the song Telephone by Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce to avoid elimination. Judges loved both their performances, and sent neither of them home.

The five contestants will compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on April 22, 2022.

