Who are the finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14? Fans rejoice at decision

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 was an interesting watch as the finalists were announced.

In the previous episode, fans got their top five drag queens. Thus, it was difficult to let go of them in the latest episode. So when Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Willow Pill were sent to the bottom in the elimination round, viewers didn’t want any of them to leave the competition.

Pill and VanMicheals fought hard during the lip-sync battle to earn a spot in the grand finale. They performed Telephone by Lady Gaga ft Beyonce. After their power-packed performance, RuPaul Charles announced the finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14.

Who won lip-sync battle?

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace



The bottom two perform an instantly-iconic lip sync to determine who will make it to the finale! 🤩 What'd you think? #DragRace Spoiler alert!The bottom two perform an instantly-iconic lip sync to determine who will make it to the finale! 🤩 What'd you think? Spoiler alert! 🚨 The bottom two perform an instantly-iconic lip sync to determine who will make it to the finale! 🤩 What'd you think? 👀 #DragRace https://t.co/rstKJ3KlxP

As per the show’s format, the contestant who wins the lip-sync battle stays, and the other is eliminated. After the round, Charles took Angeria Paris VanMicheals’ name and said that she was safe. Thinking Willow Pill got ousted, the fellow drag queens and netizens were left in shock.

But then the host said:

“Willow Pill, you’re safe.”

Everyone on the show rejoiced. Even fans who used to complain that the show conducted multiple non-elimination episodes were delighted with the decision. Here’s a look at how fans reacted:

🤷🏻‍♀️ @toogscouch #rupaulsdragrace NOBODY GOES HOME THIS SEASON AND IN THIS CASE IM OKAY WITH THAT #DragRace NOBODY GOES HOME THIS SEASON AND IN THIS CASE IM OKAY WITH THAT #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace

MrPromblematic @Juiceking86 Ok Ru , you made the right choice . #rupaulsdragrace Ok Ru , you made the right choice . #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/xvPgFBjJbI

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 finalists

RuPaul’s Drag Race will have five finalists — Daya Betty, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace



Whose showstopping final runway was your favorite? #DragRace Category Is: You're A Winner Baby!Whose showstopping final runway was your favorite? Category Is: You're A Winner Baby! 👑 Whose showstopping final runway was your favorite? ✨ #DragRace https://t.co/TtyuaEZTEV

In Episode 14, they delivered a wonderful performance while playing a supermodel in the Catwalk video. The official synopsis explained the plot of the episode. It read:

“The top queens must play catty supermodels battling for the spotlight in the music video for RuPaul’s new song, Catwalk.”

The challenge was not only to perform in the music video but also to learn complicated choreography, design their own couture, and write their own lyrics. However, the queens came out as winners in the end.

The judges loved their performances, and their favorites were Lady Camden and Daya Betty. They also liked Bosco but felt she lacked something on the runway show.

The panel criticized VanMicheals’ Catwalk performance but appreciated her design. Willow Pill, too, impressed the judges. These two were at the bottom, and the judges were pretty confused when deciding who to eliminate from the show. Thus, Charles kept all five contestants for the finale.

The panel welcomed back Carson Kressley as RuPaul’s Drag Race’s judge. He was accompanied by RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Ross Matthews.

The next episode will be the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, which might see the appearance of multiple former drag queens from this season. The finale episode will air on Friday, April 15 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VH1.

Edited by Ravi Iyer