“The way these girls are fighting”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Lady Camden and Bosco’s dramatic spat

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 returns with a new episode on Friday, featuring drag queens participating in Moulin Ru: The Rusical challenge. The preparations began on a bitter note as Lady Camden and Bosco got into an argument.

RuPaul Charles asked the contestants to decide their characters as a team. While some compromised and others got the roles they wanted, Camden and Bosco couldn’t decide who would play the lead role of Saltine.

Bosco was not ready to budge, so she said a few mean things to Camden. They then asked fellow queens to vote and the majority wanted Bosco to play Saltine. The decision irked Camden. Viewers saw their good friendship in jeopardy but loved to witness the drama on the show.

What did the fans have to say?

As Bosco was finalized to play Saltine, Camden got the part of Mama Z. However, the latter was not happy with the part initially, but she gained the confidence during the rehearsals. Seeing Camden performing Mama Z gracefully, Bosco looked nervous.

Meanwhile, the show brought in some drama after such a long time and the fans loved Camden's performance more than Bosco's. Take a look at how they reacted to Camden and Bosco’s dramatic spat:

Lmao nawt the girls fighting #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace “Mhhh that’s a bold opinion. It’s okay to be wrong sometimes.”Lmao nawt the girls fighting “Mhhh that’s a bold opinion. It’s okay to be wrong sometimes.”Lmao nawt the girls fighting 😭😭😭 #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/tPaVNw7viq

Cam Grays @Cam_Arttrunk #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace I mean the drama is hitting and it's refreshing to see two new queens in the middle of it. Haha But don't worry, the pre show or pre runway heart-to-heart is coming. Haha "Camden can I talk to you for a minute..." I mean the drama is hitting and it's refreshing to see two new queens in the middle of it. Haha But don't worry, the pre show or pre runway heart-to-heart is coming. Haha "Camden can I talk to you for a minute..." 😂😂😂 #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace

#RPDR That look on bosco faceafter lady Camden nail her part. That look on bosco face 😬 after lady Camden nail her part.#DragRace #RupaulsDragRace #RPDR https://t.co/znkfSvaEAS

riebread @riebread #DragRace #RupaulsDragRace The way Lady Camden lost the lead role so she turned her part into THE lead role The way Lady Camden lost the lead role so she turned her part into THE lead role 😌💖🔥 #DragRace #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/3HiMyp8Sic

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 12

After Jasmine Kennedie was eliminated in the previous episode, only seven queens were left in the competition series. In episode 12, the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants were challenged to perform Moulin Ru: The Rusical characters.

The most-awaited characters were Bosco’s Saltine and Camden’s Mama Z. Both the queens are graceful performers and they did justice to the characters. Their musical was directed by actor and comedian Lesli Jordan, who loved the queens’ performances during rehearsals.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 12 reads:

“The queens go to Gay Paree, in the romantic musical, Moulin Ru; singer Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday") guest judges; actor Leslie Jordan ("Will & Grace") guest stars.”

Judge Carson Kressley was not in attendance. Singer Andra Day and comedian Ross Matthews joined RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage on the judges' panel. They were super impressed with the “Rusical,” but weren't happy with Bosco's performance. They loved Camden as Mama Z.

Although the musical turned out to be amazing, only time will tell whether Camden and Bosco will make amends. Bosco was seen feeling bad about the fight, while Camden didn’t like the way she reacted to the petty issue.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs new episode every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm ET.

