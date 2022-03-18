What to expect from RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 11? Release date, plot, and more

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is all set to return with a brand new episode this week. After the previous installment, the contestants are under a lot of pressure.

Last week, the queens disappointed RuPaul Charles and the judges with their Snatch Game performance and runway show. The titular cast member was extremely annoyed with the result. Thus, the judges’ panel decided to put all the contestants at the bottom, except DeJa Skye.

The latter was the only queen to give a decent performance and therefore earned a safe spot in the finale. The rest of the contestants will have to battle it out in the upcoming episode to save themselves from elimination.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 11 reads:

“RuPaul introduces a twist that leaves the dolls gagging.”

Release date and air time of Episode 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 18, on VH1 and Paramount+. The air time of the 43-minute episode is 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can also opt for other streaming services such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV to get the channel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race new episode sneak peek

A sneak peek clip for Episode 11 featured the queens prepping for a lip sync battle. With seven of them in the elimination round, they will have to go through the lip sync battle to earn a safe spot.

Announcing the challenge for the upcoming episode, Charles said in the video:

“If there was ever a time to leave it all on the runway. Tonight is the night. Now let the Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown begin.”

There has been no elimination for a couple of episodes. Episode 9 was a non-elimination installment, while the tenth episode was left on a cliffhanger without airing any elimination process. Thus, Episode 11 will be a continuation of the previous episode that might lead to a double elimination result.

Meanwhile, eight queens remain in the competition series: Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, Jasmine Kennedie, Lady Camden, Bosco, Willow Pill, DeJa Skye, and Jorgeous. The judges' panel includes RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, and Michelle Visage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs new episodes every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu