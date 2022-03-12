What to expect from RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 10? Mini challenge, release date, guest judges and more

The upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to return on Friday. Only eight queens are left in the competition series and one of them will be eliminated in episode 10.

The remaining drag queens include Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Willow Pill, Bosco, Lady Camden, DeJa Skye and Jasmine Kennedie. None of the contestants were eliminated in the previous episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 10 will air on March 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VH1. Viewers can also watch the episode on Paramount+.

Daya Betty is “irritated” by previous episode’s result

The show recently dropped a trailer for episode 10, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. The clip begins with the queens entering “Werkroom” after nobody got eliminated in episode 9. Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous were at the bottom but their terrific lip-sync battle saved them.

Although fellow contestants weren’t exhilarated with the non-elimination result, they still didn’t show it to others. However, Daya Betty was furious and she bluntly told the queens that the lip-sync was not “that good.”

She said in a confessional:

“Am I irritated there's eight of us here still? Absolutely! I get it I can't be mad at it but I am irritated.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 10 challenges

After “Werkroom” scene, the trailer moved on, showing the next day where RuPaul Charles presents a mini challenge to the contestants. Charles said:

“So for today's mini challenge you need to create wearable pop art using nothing but bubble wrap.”

All the queens do their best to bring out their goofy and creative side using bubble wraps. In the video, the mini challenge is won by Bosco, who receives a $2500 cash prize. Charles then announces the main, event titled "Snatch Game."

In this challenge, the queens have to impersonate a celebrity and try to make the judges laugh out loud. The panel of judges will include Charles, Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage, alongside guest judges Dove Cameron and Raven.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 10 reads:

“The queens impersonate celebrities in Snatch Game; Drag Race royalty Raven and actress Dove Cameron ["Descendants"] play the game.”

The Snatch Game challenge will determine who will secure their place at the top of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. The two participants that fail to impress the judges will land at the bottom and go through a lip-sync battle.

