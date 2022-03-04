What to expect from RuPaul's Drag Race Episode 9? Release date, trailer, guest judge, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 returns with yet another new episode this Friday.

There are only eight contestants left in the competition series after Kerri Colby’s elimination, and one of them will have to pack their bags in Episode 9. The remaining drag queens include Willow Pill, Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jorgeous, Lady Camden, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco, and DeJa Skye.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be challenged to lead the Drag Con panel, and the special guest will be comedian Nicole Byers.

The official synopsis of RuPaul's Drag Race Episode 9 reads:

“The queens must lead Drag Con panel discussions about the multi-faceted world of menz: dating, fatherhood, and toxic masculinity; comedian Nicole Byer guest judges.”

When will RuPaul's Drag Race Episode 9 air?

The ninth episode of the drag competition series, titled "Menzeses," will air on Friday, March 4, on VH1. Each episode is 43 minutes long and is also available on Paramount+.

If viewers don’t have access to these channels, they can opt for other streaming services such as Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Willow Pill wins mini-challenge

The trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 9 recently dropped. Viewers can expect a lot more entertainment and less drama from the episode.

In the preview clip, we see Jasmine Kennedie feeling bad about eliminating Colby in the previous episode. Meanwhile, in the “Werkroom,” all the queens congratulate Daya Betty for winning the competition.

The trailer then cuts to the next day, when RuPaul Charles gives the contestants a mini-challenge - to photobomb celebrity pictures. Willow Pill wins the challenge.

As the winner, Pill gets to pick the team she wants for the main challenge, which is leading the Drag Con panel. She picks Deja Sky, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and Lady Camden, leaving the remaining four in the second group.

Daya Betty looked dissatisfied with her team due to her history with Jasmine Kennedie. She said in the trailer:

“I am a little nervous. The other team, they’ve all been playing the game super strong. However, Willow puts me in a group with Jasmine. Jasmine is like an energy vampire and that is not good. Hashtag team leftovers.”

As mentioned before, Episode 9 will welcome guest judge Nicole Byer, who is an actress, comedian, and TV host. She will join the judges’ panel, including RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 airs every Friday on VH1.

