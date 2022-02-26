"Daya is insufferable": RuPaul’s Drag Race fans slam Daya Betty for her mean comments in Episode 8

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 was an entertaining runway show with the right amount of drama. This time, the cause of the drama was Daya Betty.
She was seen commenting on Jasmine Kennedie’s style and throwing tantrums during the group challenge. The contestants had to form three teams for their 60s Girl Group challenge.
Betty chose the Shang-Ru-Las team that also included Bosco and Willow Pill. The other groups were the Ru-nettes and the Ru-premes.
While the rest of the queens were flexible when choosing the songs and which group to join, Betty was adamant and didn’t budge for anyone. This led to some bickering, after which DeJa Skye had to change the song.
Betty’s mean behavior didn’t end here, as it continued when Kennedie confronted her for a remark made in the show’s Untucked episode. In the clip, Betty stated that Kennedie had just wrapped a piece of fabric around her body in the previous episode.
Viewers were furious with Betty’s comment, especially when instead of apologizing to Kennedie, she responded with:
“I was shading you because your outfit was bad.”
Here’s how fans reacted to Daya Betty’s rude behavior
Betty had previously received severe backlash from fans for her mean comments. However, she continued to behave similarly in Episode 8 as well.
Take a look at fans’ reactions here:
Betty won the RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 8 challenge
Although Betty is not currently a fan-favorite in RuPaul’s Drag Race, she has come a long way on the show. For those unaware, she was eliminated from the competition series in the second episode, but was called back to continue her journey.
She has, however, upset fans with her insensitive remarks. Prior to Kennedie, it was Jorgeous who had to listen to Betty's mean comments.
She also came across an annoying personality for her constant whining about not winning a challenge. However, Betty has finally fulfilled that wish as she won the 60s Girl Group challenge in Episode 8.
While Betty was recently declared the winner, Kerri Colby was eliminated from the show. The remaining contestants include Betty, DeJa Skye, Willow Pill, Jorgeous, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, and Lady Camden.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 releases new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VH1 and Paramount+.