“Not Kerri”: Heartbroken fans react to Kerri Colby’s elimination from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Yet another drag queen has left RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 after being eliminated in episode 8. With Jasmine Kennedie and Kerri Colby in the bottom two, the latter contestant was evicted by the judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 8 was titled ‘60s Girl Groups, in which the queens had to sing and dance in three groups. Colby landed in the third team consisting of Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lady Camden.

On the runway, she appeared in a demonic net dress that the judges found too “gospel.” They were not impressed with Colby’s appearance or her performance. Thus, she was at the bottom alongside Kennedie in the elimination round. The duo was then challenged to lip-sync to Un-Break My Heart (Remix) by Toni Braxton.

Kennedie won the final battle, and Colby received a chocolate bar from the judges, meaning elimination from the reality show.

Fans are heartbroken as Kerri Colby leaves the show

Colby was one of the fans’ favorite drag queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. Viewers were heartbroken when they watched her leave the show.

The contestant initially grabbed attention because of her surname, which she got from her drag mother Sasha Colby. The latter is a former beauty pageant winner and a popular drag queen. Throughout the show, Colby brought glamor, poise and passion to the competition series. Thus, her exit made fans unhappy.

Here’s how they reacted:

TeeTeeWorld @TeeTee_Music I liked Kerri Colby and sad to see her go from #DragRace I liked Kerri Colby and sad to see her go from #DragRace

Aaron 🤖 @Cotham2Famous Not Kerri’s Whatcha Packin episode literally making me tear up omg I love her so much 🥺🥺 #DragRace Not Kerri’s Whatcha Packin episode literally making me tear up omg I love her so much 🥺🥺 #DragRace

Cameron Coffaro @CameronCoffaro finally somewhat recovered but just watched kerri’s whatcha packin and we’re back to square one #DragRace finally somewhat recovered but just watched kerri’s whatcha packin and we’re back to square one #DragRace https://t.co/AX9OIgZMA8

Reality TV Junkie! @_TVLiveTweeter #DragRace #Untucked Great lip sync with Kerri and Jasmine! Really sad though about @kerricolby leaving. ☹️ She has a big heart and was like a safety blanket for many of the queens this season. She will be missed! Great lip sync with Kerri and Jasmine! Really sad though about @kerricolby leaving. ☹️ She has a big heart and was like a safety blanket for many of the queens this season. She will be missed! ❤ #DragRace #Untucked

Who has been eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race so far?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 premiered on January 7 and till date, eight episodes have aired. In each episode, a contestant has been eliminated.

Orion Story was the first queen to leave the show in episode 1, followed by Daya Betty, June Jambalaya, Alyssa Hunter and Maddy Morphosis. Story and Betty returned to the show in the third week, however, the former got eliminated again in episode 5.

Fellow contestant Kornbread “The Snack” Jete, too, left her RuPaul’s Drag Race journey in the fifth episode after an ankle injury. Meanwhile, after Colby’s eviction, only eight contestants remain.

The queens, who will appear in the upcoming episode, include Daya Betty (episode 8 winner), Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jorgeous, Jasmine Kennedie, Lady Camden, Bosco and DeJa Skye.

The reality TV show releases new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VH1. Viewers can also watch the show on Paramount+.

