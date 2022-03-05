“Deja was robbed”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans upset as Bosco beats DeJa Skye in DragCon challenge

The ninth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 aired on Friday on VH1. It was filled with interesting challenges and a whole lot of entertainment. However, viewers were left disappointed when DeJa Skye didn’t win the DragCon challenge.

The drag queens were divided into two groups for the DragCon panel discussion, which was about the “multi-faceted works of menz.” The contestants talked about toxic masculinity, fatherhood, and dating. The moderators of the groups were Bosco and Skye.

Both the queens performed and handled their teams wonderfully, but the judges found Bosco’s thoughts on toxic masculinity excellent. Her arguments were funny as well as smart. Meanwhile, Skye was highly appreciated by the judges, and her team also delivered a terrific performance.

Sarah @Dream_Legos #RupaulsDragRace You CANNOT tell me that Deja was not ROBBED of this win. She killed as moderator and her outfit was GORGEOUS. I adore Bosco but she was a doomed captain of a sinking ship and the judges were at most, amused by her look. #DragRace You CANNOT tell me that Deja was not ROBBED of this win. She killed as moderator and her outfit was GORGEOUS. I adore Bosco but she was a doomed captain of a sinking ship and the judges were at most, amused by her look. #DragRace, #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/5pwSyu4p3V

Even after acing her challenge, Skye didn’t win, which has left fans upset. They feel she was robbed in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 9 challenge.

Fans think Bosco had an “undeserved win”

Bosco’s team didn’t have strong contenders as they were the “leftover” queens. For context, Willow Pill got the opportunity to pick members for her team as she won the mini-challenge in Episode 9.

Pill chose Skye, Lady Camden, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, who are better performers than other queens. Bosco’s group consisted of Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, and Daya Betty.

While Pill’s team members delivered a fine performance, the second team only had Bosco as a strong competitor.

Viewers liked Skye’s DragCon discussion and her runway outfit better than Bosco’s. They were disappointed with the result and felt that the latter had an “undeserved win.”

Here’s how RuPaul’s Drag Race fans reacted:

Leah Cornish 🏳️‍🌈 BTS Vegas 4/15! 💜 @Leah617 Hot take: Bosco was the funnier mod but Deja absolutely was the better mod. She gave her input. Moved the conversation. Bantered with the panelists. Also then shoulders? Cmon now. #rupaulsdragrace Hot take: Bosco was the funnier mod but Deja absolutely was the better mod. She gave her input. Moved the conversation. Bantered with the panelists. Also then shoulders? Cmon now. #rupaulsdragrace

Dre Does @dre_does You're going to sit there and tell me to my face Deja didn't deserve that win??? Mama don't even sit at my table. The top 3 were all phenomenal but come on. #rupaulsdragrace You're going to sit there and tell me to my face Deja didn't deserve that win??? Mama don't even sit at my table. The top 3 were all phenomenal but come on. #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/0FYoNlAYkv

Whitney Hudson @AugustLawrence_ What? Love Bosco, but I thought it was Deja’s week. I don’t get this season… #rupaulsdragrace What? Love Bosco, but I thought it was Deja’s week. I don’t get this season… #rupaulsdragrace

What happened on the RuPaul’s Drag Race runway?

After the DragCon panel, the queens’ next challenge was the runway, where they had to create outfits under the category of “Shoulder Pads.”

Skye looked mind-blowing in a chic combo of linebackers and Coco Chanel. Pill chose a menswear look from the far future and a spiky wig. Camden’s outfit was a mix of a seductive woman and nutcracker soldier, and VanMicheals went for a houndstooth look.

Bosco’s runway outfit screamed X-Men, Dragon Ball Z, and Power Rangers. Betty picked the “G.I. Joe doll mixed with gladiator bi**h from hell” look, Jorgeous gave her usual Selena-inspired show, and Kennedie wore a lime bodysuit.

The judges, consisting of RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and guest judge Nicole Byer, loved Skye’s look while they were fine with Bosco’s design. In the end, the latter won the Episode 9 challenge, securing her place in the season’s top four.

RuPaul’s Drag Race releases new episodes every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Ravi Iyer