“What a flawless lip sync”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous’ lip-sync battle

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 9, that aired on Friday, March 4, turned out to be a double save installment. Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous were in the bottom two, but the judges decided to save both Queens after their lip-sync battle.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 9 was about the DragCon panel discussion on the topic, "Multi-faceted world of menzes — dating, fatherhood, and toxic masculinity.” The contestants were divided into two groups, in which Kennedie and Jorgeous belonged to the same team.

They couldn’t impress the panel of judges with their wit and smart arguments on the topic. Furthermore, their runway outfits were also not outstanding, thus, they were sent to the bottom two. As per the show’s rule, the bottom two contestants have to participate in a lip-sync battle. The one who impresses the judges will receive a golden chocolate bar and the other will get a regular chocolate bar, resulting in the latter’s elimination.

Kennedie and Jorgeous performed to Etta James’ Something’s Got a Hold On Me. Viewers found their lip-sync battle flawless.

Judges saved Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous from elimination

Kennedie and Jorgeous gave it all in their performance, which turned out to be one of the best lip-sync acts on the show. The judges were super impressed and thus decided to save both Queens.

Fans were delighted to see the duo perform flawlessly on stage. Take a look at their reaction:

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 9

The ninth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 started with a mini challenge of photobombing celebrity pictures. Willow Pill won the task and got the opportunity to pick team members for the main challenge.

She chose Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye, and Lady Camden for her team, thus, the second group included Daya Betty, Bosco, Jorgeous, and Kennedie. Bosco and Skye were the moderators of the challenge.

Pill’s team gave a wonderful performance, while the second group had weak performers like Kennedie and Jorgeous. The next segment was the runway, in which the latter two failed to win judges’ hearts again. Thus, they were in the bottom two.

The judges of episode 9 were RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and guest judge Nicole Byer.

The upcoming episode will be titled Snatch Game and might have a double elimination round. Meanwhile, the remaining queens of the competition series include Bosco, Camden, Pill, VanMicheals, Jorgeous, Betty, Kennedie, and Skye.

