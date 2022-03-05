×
“What a flawless lip sync”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous’ lip-sync battle

Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Image via rupaulsdragrace/Instagram)
Modified Mar 05, 2022 02:16 PM IST
RuPauls Drag Race season 14 episode 9, that aired on Friday, March 4, turned out to be a double save installment. Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous were in the bottom two, but the judges decided to save both Queens after their lip-sync battle.

RuPauls Drag Race episode 9 was about the DragCon panel discussion on the topic, "Multi-faceted world of menzes — dating, fatherhood, and toxic masculinity.” The contestants were divided into two groups, in which Kennedie and Jorgeous belonged to the same team.

They couldn’t impress the panel of judges with their wit and smart arguments on the topic. Furthermore, their runway outfits were also not outstanding, thus, they were sent to the bottom two. As per the show’s rule, the bottom two contestants have to participate in a lip-sync battle. The one who impresses the judges will receive a golden chocolate bar and the other will get a regular chocolate bar, resulting in the latter’s elimination.

Kennedie and Jorgeous performed to Etta James’ Something’s Got a Hold On Me. Viewers found their lip-sync battle flawless.

Judges saved Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous from elimination

Kennedie and Jorgeous gave it all in their performance, which turned out to be one of the best lip-sync acts on the show. The judges were super impressed and thus decided to save both Queens.

Fans were delighted to see the duo perform flawlessly on stage. Take a look at their reaction:

What a flawless lip sync #RuPaulsDragRace      #RPDR #DragRace https://t.co/NoMUWTNCG9
That was one helluva lipsync!Damn!#rupaulsdragrace
That lip sync was absolutely charming! #rupaulsdragrace
Jasmine and Jorgeous were both deemed lipsync assassins, lipsynced against each other and were both saved.. GAG #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/JmY8WCIE5d
THAT LIP SYNC #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/RpP1I9tkX8
YESSSSS!!! Jorgeous & Jasmine performed an EXCELLENT lip sync. I’m so relieved they stay. More importantly, next week is SNATCH GAME!!!!! Finally! #rupaulsdragrace
their lipsync was so so good love them #rupaulsdragrace
That lipsync was one for the books baby #rupaulsdragrace @Jorgeous_1 @jasminekennedie https://t.co/nudDDPQpYz
That lip sync oh my gawddd #rupaulsdragrace
not me already rewatching this lip sync twice because it was that iconic #rupaulsdragrace

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 9

The ninth episode of RuPauls Drag Race season 14 started with a mini challenge of photobombing celebrity pictures. Willow Pill won the task and got the opportunity to pick team members for the main challenge.

She chose Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye, and Lady Camden for her team, thus, the second group included Daya Betty, Bosco, Jorgeous, and Kennedie. Bosco and Skye were the moderators of the challenge.

Pill’s team gave a wonderful performance, while the second group had weak performers like Kennedie and Jorgeous. The next segment was the runway, in which the latter two failed to win judges’ hearts again. Thus, they were in the bottom two.

The judges of episode 9 were RuPaul Charles, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and guest judge Nicole Byer.

The upcoming episode will be titled Snatch Game and might have a double elimination round. Meanwhile, the remaining queens of the competition series include Bosco, Camden, Pill, VanMicheals, Jorgeous, Betty, Kennedie, and Skye.

