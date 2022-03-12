“Worst Snatch Game in history”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans slam queens for ruining main challenge

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 10 aired on Friday, featuring eight queens participating in Snatch Game. However, fans were left disappointed after the contestants failed to perform well.

For many seasons, Snatch Game has been a crucial main challenge in the competition series. In this challenge, the contestants have to impersonate a celebrity and deliver a hilarious performance.

In Episode 10, the queens failed to tickle the funnybones, though DeJa Skye was pretty impressive. Fans felt that she was the only contestant who was funny and understood the challenge. As a result, DeJa Skye won the challenge.

What do fans have to say about Snatch Game?

Viewers were extremely disappointed after watching the most-awaited challenge of the season. While they were happy that Skye got the win, they were shocked by the other contestants.

Fans didn’t like the queens’ Snatch Game performances or the runway show.

Lady Camden impersonated William Shakespeare, Jasmine Kennedie portrayed Betsy DeVos, Angeria Paris VanMichaels was Tammie Brown, Jorgeous portrayed Ilana Glazer, Daya Betty came as Ozzy Osbourne, Bosco acted as Gwyneth Paltrow, and Willow Pill turned into Drew Barrymore.

DeJa Skye delivered a decent performance as Lil Jon. Fans expected a power-packed performance from everyone, and in fact, the judges called it “boring” and were visibly disappointed.

Meanwhile, readers can take a look at how RuPaul’s Drag Race fans reacted online:

Meg Hambey @MegAnnHam

#snatchgame

#rupaulsdragrace Best cast in a while with THE WORST SNATCH GAME EVER Best cast in a while with THE WORST SNATCH GAME EVER 😭#snatchgame#rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/iw1YTuzb5I

Ann Norman @styling21 #RuPaulsDragRace Snatch game was so disappointing, BUT! When Lady Camden came out on the runway, first thought I had was Chrissy Snow!! She would be perfect for her!! #RuPaulsDragRace Snatch game was so disappointing, BUT! When Lady Camden came out on the runway, first thought I had was Chrissy Snow!! She would be perfect for her!!

JWALFIG @JWALFIG This group definitely made history as they ruined Snatch Game except Deja #RuPaulsDragRace This group definitely made history as they ruined Snatch Game except Deja #RuPaulsDragRace

PurpleReign @PurpleReign518



#rupaulsdragrace Me looking for the jokes on snatch game Me looking for the jokes on snatch game #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/RcIBzbN7Y6

croc destoyer 🩴 @itsmekeylolo

#dragrace #rupaulsdragrace I’m ready for Michelle to drag all these Queens.. because they not slaying the Snatch Game nor the Runway.. I’m ready for Michelle to drag all these Queens.. because they not slaying the Snatch Game nor the Runway.. #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/la66Hvjgtt

adeline ミ☆ @prescottsluvr #RuPaulsDragRace this is about to go down as the worst snatch game in drag race herstory this is about to go down as the worst snatch game in drag race herstory 😭 #RuPaulsDragRace

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Episode 10 elimination round

From their outfits to jokes, the judges were so disappointed with the contestants after Snatch Game that they decided to eliminate them all, except Skye. Actress Dove Cameron joined the judges’ panel as a guest judge.

Carson Kressley, RuPaul Charles, and Michelle Visage were the judges. The eight contestants were Jorgeous, Jasmine Kennedie, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, Bosco, Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and DeJa Skye.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was not just about Snatch Game, as it also included a mini-challenge. The queens had to create a look using bubble wraps, which was won by Bosco.

The episode also showed Betty being upset with the previous episode’s results, where none of the contestants were eliminated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs new episodes every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). This time, it was a non-elimination episode again, but the upcoming episode has all the queens in the bottom, except Skye.

Edited by Ravi Iyer