“Jasmine should’ve beat Daya”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Daya Betty and Jasmine Kennedie’s lip-sync battle

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 was about the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown. The first round was held between "nemesis" Daya Betty and Jasmine Kennedie.

RuPaul Charles picked Kennedie for round 1 and asked her to choose a competitor. The queen thought that she would also be given the chance to pick a song for the lip-sync battle. With a desire to win, Kennedie chose Betty as her competitor.

The twist in the tale appeared when Charles said that the chosen one would pick a song for the battle.

Betty picked up her favorite track, Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” The two battled it out beautifully, but viewers found Kennedie’s performance better. Thus, they were upset and disappointed when the judges announced Betty as the round 1 winner.

How did fans react to Betty vs. Kennedie lip-sync battle?

Daya Betty has been receiving a lot of flak from RuPaul’s Drag Race fans from the beginning. Her snarky comments and rude behavior towards fellow queens have never been appreciated by viewers.

Hence, fans were shocked to see Betty winning the lip-sync battle in the first round itself. Take a look at their reactions:

Husseinzaaiterrr @Husseinzaaiter6

Data Betty : lemme annoy tf out Jasmine Kennedy and block the judges sight of her in the lip sync because I know she’s about to body me.

#DragRace #rupaulsdragrace No one:Data Betty : lemme annoy tf out Jasmine Kennedy and block the judges sight of her in the lip sync because I know she’s about to body me. No one: Data Betty : lemme annoy tf out Jasmine Kennedy and block the judges sight of her in the lip sync because I know she’s about to body me.#DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/GQSb6W8GXU

Amorita🍄 @amoraappetit

#rupaulsdragrace #DragRace Honestly Jasmine was great for all three of us Lip-syncs and it sucked that she lost to Daya Betty who didn't dub very well in Narnia, and to Bosco, let's be honest; only stayed because compared Jasmine... Bosco had more to offer up front Honestly Jasmine was great for all three of us Lip-syncs and it sucked that she lost to Daya Betty who didn't dub very well in Narnia, and to Bosco, let's be honest; only stayed because compared Jasmine... Bosco had more to offer up front#rupaulsdragrace #DragRace https://t.co/PeD4lJKZW4

Amorita🍄 @amoraappetit

#rupaulsdragrace It really wasn't the best Lip-sync ever, but Daya did NOTHING, literally NOTHING, it looked like a pole was lip-syncing there, Jasmine killed that and didn't win, it's a BIG SHIT It really wasn't the best Lip-sync ever, but Daya did NOTHING, literally NOTHING, it looked like a pole was lip-syncing there, Jasmine killed that and didn't win, it's a BIG SHIT#rupaulsdragrace

Arizona Girl🌵 @So_Tanacious Daya Betty should have gone home tonight …she is the weakest and most 1 note queen left ! #rupaulsdragrace Daya Betty should have gone home tonight …she is the weakest and most 1 note queen left ! #rupaulsdragrace

Gordon @TheGorbonGrand How did Daya Betty win that first lip sync?? #rupaulsdragrace How did Daya Betty win that first lip sync?? #rupaulsdragrace

kairos. @___quedee So daya Betty didn’t get sent home 🤨make it make sense #rupaulsdragrace So daya Betty didn’t get sent home 🤨make it make sense #rupaulsdragrace

Jasmine Kennedie eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race

The contestants were all put at the bottom after they failed to impress the judges in episode 10’s Snatch Game. Only DeJa Skye was saved by RuPaul Charles.

The remaining seven queens battled it out in episode 11 to earn a spot in the competition series. The first round of the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown featured Kennedie and Betty.

After Kennedie lost the round, she then had two more rounds — one with Angeria Paris VanMichaels and another with Bosco.

In both rounds, the latter queens won, resulting in Kennedie’s elimination from the reality show. Betty, on the other hand, got to continue the game show. Viewers wanted Betty to exit the show because of all the drama she has created on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Before the lip sync battle started, she was seen stirring up drama by talking about Kennedie and Jorgeous. She told the queens that they didn’t perform well enough to earn a high ranking on the show. This was one of the reasons why Kennedie picked Betty for the lip-sync battle.

Meanwhile, only seven contestants remain in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. The upcoming episode will air next Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm ET.

