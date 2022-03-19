×
“Bosco for the win”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans celebrate as Bosco beats Jasmine Kennedie in elimination round

Bosco beats Jasmine Kennedie in RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race&#039;s lip-sync battle (Image via hereisbosco, jasminekennedie/Instagram)
Modified Mar 19, 2022 01:27 PM IST
News

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 aired episode 11 on Friday on VH1. The episode was intense, featuring seven out of eight drag queens competing against each other in the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown.

In the bottom two, Jasmine Kennedie and Bosco were up against each other for the final round. The two contestants were challenged to lip-sync to Diana Ross’ Swept Away.

While Bosco performed tremendously well, Kennedie failed to fully impress the judges. Viewers liked the latter’s performance but were relieved to learn that Bosco was safe as Kennedie was eliminated.

Bosco for the win #rupaulsdragrace

Fans take to Twitter to celebrate Bosco’s win

Last week, the Queens delivered a disappointing performance in the Snatch Game round. Other than DeJa Skye, RuPaul Charles didn’t save any other contestants. They were all at the bottom and had to participate in a lip-sync battle to save a spot in the competition series.

Bosco was pretty confident about winning the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown when Queens were in the Werk Room. RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 11 showed Bosco saying,

“We are all suffering the nuclear fallout that was Snatch Game.”

The next day, the contestants began prepping for the lip-sync battle. While talking to Daya Betty, Bosco said,

"I took it personally for me to fail during Snatch Game. I am in such a place of intense focus. Believe me when I tell you I am not going home tonight.”

And she didn’t go home tonight but sent Kennedie instead. Fans celebrated Bosco’s win in episode 11.

Okay @hereisbosco that was one hell of a STRESSFUL episode. I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU DIDN'T GO HOME!🙌♥️ #rupaulsdragrace
I'm so happy to see Bosco stay but know what. Round of a applause to you too Jasmine. A lot can be said about her drive. I know this won't be the last we see of her. #DragRace    #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/sLqCESQ6Ks
the scream i scrumpt when bosco beat jasmine #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/JQPmrXyY4Q
Bosco being safe, I can now breathe #DragRace  #RuPaulsDragRace  #RPDR  #Untucked https://t.co/0lxwZSflyb
Lowkey knew they just wanted to send Jasmine home but I can’t be too mad cause my baby Bosco lived 😂😂 #DragRace  #RuPaulsDragRace  #RPDR  #Untucked https://t.co/mvZSXjQIAA
Well deserved Bosco!! #rupaulsdragrace
@hereisbosco is my kinda queen. TASTE 😍 #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/FsWr9ak6rw
I didn’t realize Bosco was lip syncing against anyone…whoops #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 11 was all about the most-awaited Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown. The judges’ panel includes RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and guest judge Ross Mathews.

The first round featured Kennedie picking Daya Betty for the face-off, thinking she would beat Betty in the round. But the twist in the game shocked Kennedie as Betty was given the choice to select the song. She chose Aretha Franklin’s Respect, which left Kennedie nervous. Betty ended up winning the first round.

The second round featured Willow Pill vs. Bosco and they performed to Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much with Pill emerging as the winner. Next in line was Angeria Paris VanMichaels vs. Jorgeous vs. Lady Camden and their song was Beyoncé’s Radio. Jorgeous won this round.

Round 4 featured Lady Camden vs. Bosco performing to En Vogue’s Don’t Let Go and Camden was announced as the winner. Round 5 was between Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Jasmine Kennedie. They performed to Jennifer Lopez’s My Love Don’t Cost a Thing and VanMichaels won the round.

The final round was between Bosco and Kennedie with the latter being eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. Bosco had to perform thrice before earning a safe spot in the competition show.

