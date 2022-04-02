×
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 13: Why are fans happy with double elimination round?

DeJa Skye, Daya Betty and Jorgeous were at the bottom on RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race (Image via rupaulsdragrace/Instagram)
Modified Apr 02, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Feature

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have been complaining about season 14 being one of the longest installments in the franchise. It has had multiple non-elimination rounds in the past, which disappointed viewers.

The previous episode was also a non-elimination installment, thus, it received negative reviews from netizens. In the latest episode, host and judge RuPaul Charles announced the double elimination round, which made fans happy.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13 was all about roasting judge Ross Matthews. The queens tried their level best to ace the roast round, however, most of them lacked a sense of humor on stage. Read on to learn who was sashayed away from the show.

Who were eliminated in RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13?

The Queens tore up the stage to @oliviarodrigo's "good 4 u" 🔥Who rocked this lip sync?! #DragRace https://t.co/eZNVxStVTG

After the roast and runway rounds, the judges decided to put Daya Betty, Jorgeous and DeJa Skye at the bottom. To earn a safe spot, the three queens had to participate in a lip-sync battle. They performed to Good 4 You by Olivia Rodrigo.

Although Jorgeous and DeJa Skye were terrific in their previous lip-sync battles, they couldn’t beat Betty in the latest episode. The latter won the battle, while Jorgeous and Skye had to pack their bags home.

The eliminated contestants were fans’ favorites, however, netizens were happy that the episode had double eliminations.

Take a look at fans’ reaction.

Honestly: finallllly a double elimination! #rupaulsdragrace
The only reason this episode will get decent review : the double elimination. #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace
At this point, I would not mind another double elimination so we can head right to the finale. This season felt longer than the pandemic! #DragRace, #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/cUWrMSxoTD
Y'all had to know the double elimination was coming!!!#DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/qat6lKdkk9
I mean we all saw a double elimination coming...#DragRace #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace14
Hubby i w been waiting on a double elimination!!!! #rupaulsdragrace #DragRace https://t.co/0rvjcSWO0E
Gaaawdddd can we just get these ppl outta here?! We need a triple elimination or something! If u wanna stretch the season just friggin add more ppl! #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace
A double elimination!!!!! FINALLY!!!!#rupaulsdragrace #DragRace https://t.co/RrCiHoozst
When the neverending season has a double elimination episode: #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/AJ4NxnRnjM
IT'S A DOUBLE ELIMINATION Y'ALL #DragRace, #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/z12WJJeSxU

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13

Okay, so whose face are you painting?! 🎨 #DragRace https://t.co/SOLGUtnwrq

The mini challenge of RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13 was to paint RuPaul Charles and Dolly Parton’s portrays. The queens were divided into two teams — Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Willow Pill, and Bosco painted Parton, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye and Jorgeous painted Charles.

Parton’s team won the mini challenge and got an advantage in deciding the order in which the contestants would perform in the elimination round. Interestingly, no one objected or created drama for a particular place for the main show.

Y'all ready for a roast?!!? 🔥 A new #DragRace starts now! https://t.co/Z5yc9Ruxb4

Before the roast round, Michelle Visage and guest judge Dulce Sloan were present at the rehearsals. It didn’t go that well, leaving Jorgeous feeling defeated and Daya Betty feeling terrified. However, the queens delivered a decent performance in the master challenge; while some followed judge’s advise, some completely ignored them and tanked.

Bosco won the roast challenge, while Lady Camden received praise from the judges. The panel of judges included RuPaul Charles, Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage and guest mentor Dulce Sloan. The episode also welcomed Norvina, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics, during the mini challenge round.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs new episodes every Friday on VH1 at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
