RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 13: Why are fans happy with double elimination round?

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have been complaining about season 14 being one of the longest installments in the franchise. It has had multiple non-elimination rounds in the past, which disappointed viewers.

The previous episode was also a non-elimination installment, thus, it received negative reviews from netizens. In the latest episode, host and judge RuPaul Charles announced the double elimination round, which made fans happy.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13 was all about roasting judge Ross Matthews. The queens tried their level best to ace the roast round, however, most of them lacked a sense of humor on stage. Read on to learn who was sashayed away from the show.

Who were eliminated in RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13?

After the roast and runway rounds, the judges decided to put Daya Betty, Jorgeous and DeJa Skye at the bottom. To earn a safe spot, the three queens had to participate in a lip-sync battle. They performed to Good 4 You by Olivia Rodrigo.

Although Jorgeous and DeJa Skye were terrific in their previous lip-sync battles, they couldn’t beat Betty in the latest episode. The latter won the battle, while Jorgeous and Skye had to pack their bags home.

The eliminated contestants were fans’ favorites, however, netizens were happy that the episode had double eliminations.

Take a look at fans’ reaction.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13

The mini challenge of RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13 was to paint RuPaul Charles and Dolly Parton’s portrays. The queens were divided into two teams — Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Willow Pill, and Bosco painted Parton, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye and Jorgeous painted Charles.

Parton’s team won the mini challenge and got an advantage in deciding the order in which the contestants would perform in the elimination round. Interestingly, no one objected or created drama for a particular place for the main show.

Before the roast round, Michelle Visage and guest judge Dulce Sloan were present at the rehearsals. It didn’t go that well, leaving Jorgeous feeling defeated and Daya Betty feeling terrified. However, the queens delivered a decent performance in the master challenge; while some followed judge’s advise, some completely ignored them and tanked.

Bosco won the roast challenge, while Lady Camden received praise from the judges. The panel of judges included RuPaul Charles, Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage and guest mentor Dulce Sloan. The episode also welcomed Norvina, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics, during the mini challenge round.

