RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to RuPaul Charles taking a jibe at Daya Betty for making it to top 5

Daya Betty from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race (Image via dayabetty/Instagram)
Daya Betty from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via dayabetty/Instagram)
Modified Apr 09, 2022 07:08 AM IST
Feature

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 aired episode 14 on Friday night on VH1. It featured the series’ top five drag queens after double eliminations in the previous episode.

DeJa Skye and Jorgeous sashayed away in episode 13 last week, and this time, it would eliminate another contestant. The latest episode didn’t feature any mini-challenges but had one main challenge.

But before that, RuPaul Charles welcomed the queens to "Tic-Tac chit chat" with him and Michelle Visage. The segment featured contestants having a discussion with the two judges about their journey on the VH1 show. When Daya Betty appeared, Charles took a jibe at the contestant, saying that he didn’t expect the latter to stay in the competition for such a long time.

Here’s how the conversation went on RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 14

Daya Betty came in second to join RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage in the Tic-Tac chit chat segment. As soon as she arrived, Betty was asked whether she saw herself in the top 5. In response, she said:

“I saw myself being in the top.”

Charles quipped:

“I did not.”

Visage and Charles burst out laughing, while Betty seemed to be digesting the remark. The host was seen being compassionate with the rest of the drag queens, except Betty. In a confessional, Betty admitted that she felt the judges were hinting that her journey would not be easier from there.

Meanwhile, fans had a delightful experience watching Charles take a dig at Betty. Take a look at their reactions.

Daya: I saw myself being here for sure.Ru: I did not.#DragRace #RuPaulsDragRace https://t.co/cahDmzHl9g
In my mind Daya and Bosco were eliminated last week and no one can change my mind #rupaulsdragrace #RPDR #sorrynotsorry #willowpill #angeria #ladycamden
#rupaulsdragrace #rpdr14 #rpdr Daya: “I saw myself being in the top”Ru: “I did not.” Me: https://t.co/1koMrAzn7d
RuPaul saying he didn’t see Daya Betty in the top 5… neither the hell did we. #DragRace
Rupaul to Daya Betty - "Here you are in the top 5!"Daya - "I saw myself being here."Rupaul -"You know I did not."#DragRace https://t.co/O9Oehs1Je3
Not Ru calling Daya El Debarge…#rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/5bcdu0oM8N
I really need Daya to go home because she’s the only one I didn’t predict in my final 4 fantasy #rupaulsdragrace #DragRace https://t.co/INo6DCOyOJ
Daya Betty looks S I C K E N I N G!!! #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/vreavmhFA2
not me tearing up at daya betty’s tictac interview #DragRace
Lmao RuPaul! Is telling the truth! I dont think most of us saw Daya Betty in the top 5 #DragRace https://t.co/o9YbLkYyzn

For those unaware, Daya Betty was eliminated once in episode 2, but returned in the next installment. Her snarky comments have always irked the show’s fans, who wanted her to be eliminated for a long time. In the previous episode, she was in the bottom three.

What was RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 14 challenge?

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 14 didn’t have a mini challenge like every other episode. This time, Charles announced the main challenge, titled Catwalk.

The contestants had to act like supermodels in the music video Catwalk. The tough tasks would be writing original lyrics, designing their own coutures, learning a difficult choregraphy and bringing out their supermodel attitude.

The episode showed the queens struggling to manage everything together, especially Angeria Paris VanMicheal, who was having trouble with choreography.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 14 reads:

“The top queens must play catty supermodels battling for the spotlight in the music video for RuPaul's new song, Catwalk.”

The judges of the episode were Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, RuPaul Charles and Ross Matthews. The top five queens were Daya Betty, Bosco, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Lady Camden.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is soon entering the finale. The next episode will air next Friday on VH1 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
