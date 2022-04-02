“Jorgeous girl, you in danger”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to Jorgeous’ cringe-worthy rehearsal in episode 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 13 was an intense installment featuring drag queens under immense pressure. Jorgeous was seen spiraling after the rehearsals for the master challenge, The Roast of Ross Matthews.

She was seen feeling pretty nervous about the challenge, especially after putting up a rehearsal in front of Michelle Visage and guest judge Dulcé Sloan. They didn’t appreciate Jorgeous’ jokes and asked her to come up with better ones on the main show.

The queen was then seen spiraling and losing hope in the “Werk Room.” Viewers, too, found her rehearsal cringe-worthy.

What do fans have to say about Jorgeous’ performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13?

Jorgeous’ rehearsal targeted Ross Matthews as the queen took a dig at the latter’s weight loss story. But she ruined her joke by asking whether Matthews had lost his baby.

Visage and Sloan advised Jorgeous not to crack such jokes as people might feel bad. The contestant confessed that she was not a comedian and was seen losing her confidence before going on stage for the final show.

Fans, too, didn’t enjoy her rehearsal jokes as they found them cringey. While some warned her that she would be in danger, a few fans advised her not to lose hope.

Jorgeous’ performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13

Nervousness got to Jorgeous’ performance when she was roasting Ross Matthews and others in RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13. She got a few laughs, but her presentation failed to keep the audience hooked to her segment.

Earlier, Jorgoeus said in a confessional that she might be at the bottom of the elimination round, however, she was confident that it would come to a lip-sync battle.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 13 started with the ladies in the Werk Room, after Bosco was saved in the previous episode. RuPaul Charles later appeared with Norvina, Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics president.

They gave a mini challenge to the queens of painting Dolly Parton and RuPaul Charles’ massive size portrait. Teams were divided into four (who painted Parton) and three (who painted Charles). The former team won the challenge and was rewarded with decision making for the master challenge.

The four contestants (Daya Betty, Willow Pill, Lady Camden and Bosco) decided who would go when in the roast round. The order in which the queens performed was: Bosco, Jorgeous, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye and Lady Camden. They put on a decent performance and were also good on the runway on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

With that being said, VH1 airs a new episode of season 14 every Friday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

