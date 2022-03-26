“Another week without an elimination”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to elimination result in episode 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 12 has been a dramatic installment so far. It kickstarted with a spat between Bosco and Lady Camden, and ended with no elimination once again.

Season 14 has been the only one where several episodes have ended with non-elimination results. Episode 12 was one of them when “Drag Gods” and the judges decided to save Bosco from sending her home.

Jorgeous and Bosco were in the bottom two, thus, they had to undergo the iconic lip-sync battle. Jorgeous owned the stage with her performance and even the judges liked it. After Jorgeous was saved, Bosco would have been eliminated from the show. However, she received a gold bar, instead of chocolate, from the “Drag Gods” and got saved from being eliminated.

The result has made fans of Bosco super happy, but viewers wanted one of the queens to go home.

Here’s how fans reacted

Bosco and Jorgeous were the queens who were judges’ least favorite performers in episode 12. Thus, they had to undergo a lip-sync battle and their song was Heartbreak Hotel by Whitney Houston.

Jorgeous was graceful, which even Bosco agreed to in a confessional. The latter was pretty sure that facing Jorgeous in a lip-sync battle might send her home. Bosco even said that Jorgeous was RuPaul Charles’ favorite and thus, she would not be eliminated.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were happy to see Bosco stay after receiving the gold bar. Viewers were also upset with the fact that there were no eliminations. Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

Jazzmyn @_atouchofJazz ANOTHER WEEK WITHOUT AN ELIMINATION?!!! But really though, even I wasn't ready to see Bosco go home #rupaulsdragrace ANOTHER WEEK WITHOUT AN ELIMINATION?!!! But really though, even I wasn't ready to see Bosco go home #rupaulsdragrace

Tucson Vanloo @tj_vanloo If the girls stay any longer Rupaul gonna start charging them rent #rupaulsdragrace If the girls stay any longer Rupaul gonna start charging them rent #rupaulsdragrace

Tori✨ @mhippiecreates y’all i cannot watch this show anymore omfg #rupaulsdragrace y’all i cannot watch this show anymore omfg #rupaulsdragrace

STIMMY EARLY @TeddyKalidimos Chhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!Are these girls ever going to be sent home lol #rupaulsdragrace Chhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!Are these girls ever going to be sent home lol #rupaulsdragrace

dassit. dassall. @kmaniakile Next week is gonna have to be a triple elimination at this point. #rupaulsdragrace Next week is gonna have to be a triple elimination at this point. #rupaulsdragrace

✽Pudi✽ @QueenPudu #rupaulsdragrace Bein relieved that Bosco is here to stay but also another week without a queen gone #DragRace Bein relieved that Bosco is here to stay but also another week without a queen gone #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/Ls4avH9uCh

What happened in RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 12?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 12 featured the queens in Moulin Ru: The Rusical, a musical inspired by Moulin Rouge.

Who was your fave in Moulin Ru? #DragRace Our showgirls showed up and showed OUT! 🤩Who was your fave in Moulin Ru? Our showgirls showed up and showed OUT! 🤩 Who was your fave in Moulin Ru? 👠 #DragRace https://t.co/8pPnd5ri0h

RuPaul Charles asked the ladies to discuss and pick their characters. After some compromises, the contestants got their roles, except Lady Camden and Bosco. They both wanted to play the lead role of Saltine. After a voting session, the role went to Bosco, leaving Camden with Mama Z’s character.

Interestingly, Camden overshadowed all other performances, including Bosco’s Saltine on stage. Her Mama Z won the show, while Bosco’s led her to the elimination round. The latter’s runway attire was also not impressive, and judge Michelle Visage was pretty upset with her repeating the same style every week.

However, “Drag Gods” saved Bosco from packing her bags. The upcoming episode will see all seven contestants, including Camden, Bosco, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, DeJa Skye, Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

