×
Create
Notifications

“Another week without an elimination”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans react to elimination result in episode 12

Bosco was not eliminated from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race (Image via rupaulsdragrace/Instagram)
Bosco was not eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via rupaulsdragrace/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Feature

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 12 has been a dramatic installment so far. It kickstarted with a spat between Bosco and Lady Camden, and ended with no elimination once again.

Season 14 has been the only one where several episodes have ended with non-elimination results. Episode 12 was one of them when “Drag Gods” and the judges decided to save Bosco from sending her home.

Jorgeous and Bosco were in the bottom two, thus, they had to undergo the iconic lip-sync battle. Jorgeous owned the stage with her performance and even the judges liked it. After Jorgeous was saved, Bosco would have been eliminated from the show. However, she received a gold bar, instead of chocolate, from the “Drag Gods” and got saved from being eliminated.

The drag gods have spoken! 🍫👑 #DragRace https://t.co/8TRZ00fsHn

The result has made fans of Bosco super happy, but viewers wanted one of the queens to go home.

Here’s how fans reacted

The most dreaded question in herstory… 😩 #DragRace https://t.co/VircZsPcyy

Bosco and Jorgeous were the queens who were judges’ least favorite performers in episode 12. Thus, they had to undergo a lip-sync battle and their song was Heartbreak Hotel by Whitney Houston.

Jorgeous was graceful, which even Bosco agreed to in a confessional. The latter was pretty sure that facing Jorgeous in a lip-sync battle might send her home. Bosco even said that Jorgeous was RuPaul Charles’ favorite and thus, she would not be eliminated.

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were happy to see Bosco stay after receiving the gold bar. Viewers were also upset with the fact that there were no eliminations. Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

ANOTHER WEEK WITHOUT AN ELIMINATION?!!! But really though, even I wasn't ready to see Bosco go home #rupaulsdragrace
If the girls stay any longer Rupaul gonna start charging them rent #rupaulsdragrace
Terrible decision, other queens deserved that second chance #DragRace #RuPaulsDragRace
y’all i cannot watch this show anymore omfg #rupaulsdragrace
Chhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!Are these girls ever going to be sent home lol #rupaulsdragrace
Next week is gonna have to be a triple elimination at this point. #rupaulsdragrace
Episode 257 and only three people went home… #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace https://t.co/3WGKHCtGqy
Bein relieved that Bosco is here to stay but also another week without a queen gone #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/Ls4avH9uCh
This season will never end #rupaulsdragrace
STUPID. SEND HER HOME. #rupaulsdragrace

What happened in RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 12?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 12 featured the queens in Moulin Ru: The Rusical, a musical inspired by Moulin Rouge.

Our showgirls showed up and showed OUT! 🤩 Who was your fave in Moulin Ru? 👠 #DragRace https://t.co/8pPnd5ri0h

RuPaul Charles asked the ladies to discuss and pick their characters. After some compromises, the contestants got their roles, except Lady Camden and Bosco. They both wanted to play the lead role of Saltine. After a voting session, the role went to Bosco, leaving Camden with Mama Z’s character.

Interestingly, Camden overshadowed all other performances, including Bosco’s Saltine on stage. Her Mama Z won the show, while Bosco’s led her to the elimination round. The latter’s runway attire was also not impressive, and judge Michelle Visage was pretty upset with her repeating the same style every week.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, “Drag Gods” saved Bosco from packing her bags. The upcoming episode will see all seven contestants, including Camden, Bosco, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, DeJa Skye, Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी