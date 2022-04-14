How do you play K-Pop Heardle? Everything to know about the popular music version of Wordle 

K-pop fans have created a buzz on the internet with the latest invention of 'K-pop Heardle,' based on the popular game 'Wordle.' Heardle has a bunch of fun features for fans to explore. In Heardle, participants need to guess the tune that is played when they click the play button.

venus ❥ MIYEON 1ST MINI ALBUM @ultyenyuls



🟩



i used to listen to this song all day everyday this time last year it’s so good



heardle-kpop.glitch.me Heardle Kpop #30
i used to listen to this song all day everyday this time last year it's so good

Much like Wordle, Heardle can be played once-a-day, and requires players to use their listening skills to identify the exact song and artist in seven attempts. Each day, a new song will be updated, and fans need to figure out the correct answer.

Rules for K-pop Heardle

K-pop Heardle is an easy game that can be played online for free. It is a musical version of the game Wordle in which the player guesses a famous Korean pop tune instead of words. The game aims to enhance players' knowledge and add to the popularity of the artists and their songs.

Short description of the game (Image via Glitch website)

In Heardle, the songs have been chosen from some of the most popular tracks of the past decade. Songs from Korean pop groups and soloists like BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, NCT 127, IU, Jay Park, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Weeekly, and more have been included in the game.

🐀 @gooddaymp3

Heardle Kpop #23



🟩



Heardle Kpop #23
heardle-kpop.glitch.me I DESERVE AN AWARD FOE GETTING THIS IN ONE OMFGGGGG

In the new game, Korean pop enthusiasts and players need to guess the song with the help of the clues provided. Here are some tips on how to play the Heardle game:

A song is to be guessed from the snippets that are uploaded. Hints are given in the form of clips of the song by listening to the song's intro. If this is not enough, players can click on the ‘Skip’ option, which can go up to 16 seconds. A total of six chances are given. After guessing the song, type the answer in the search bar. The search bar will give numerous options to choose from. Select the guess. If the correct song is guessed, the player wins the game for that particular day in K-pop Heardle Unlimited is concluded. One song per day is given, which is the same for all players.

The website also has a feature to share the results on various social media platforms. This exciting game will reveal a total of 6 songs after players submit their guesses within the six-day time span.

Rules of the game (Image via Glitch website)

Those interested in playing K-pop Heardle can visit their official website to start guessing the Heardle song of the day. If players guess incorrectly, they have the chance to learn about new music and artists.

The game has been created with the help of various music and tech groups like Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, moment.js, autocomplete.js, and is powered by Glitch.

