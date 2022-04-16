What is the Wordle #301 answer for Saturday, April 16? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle took over the internet in early 2022, after people started to find out about the game through social media. The game has a unique way of sharing a player's gameplay, which led numerous people to wonder about its meaning.

The idea was invented by Elizabeth S., a Twitter user who came up with the idea of manually creating gameplay using phone emojis. The idea was picked up by the game's creator Josh Wardle, who added the feature to the game.

This sharing feature is what helped the game reach the level of popularity it has achieved. Players love to share and show off a successful gameplay to their friends.

Many even look for hints for the solution online to make sure they do not lose their win score. This is why we make sure to post hints for the solution every day.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Almost blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl again doing WordleWordle 300 5/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Almost blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl again doing WordleWordle 300 5/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #301 rhymes with the word 'peek'

1) The word begins with the letter C.

2) The word contains a repeating letter.

3) The word contains the letter H.

4) The word ends with the letter K.

Today's solution is a fairly simple and common word that rhymes with the word 'peek.' If any of our readers haven't guessed the answer yet, then keep reading as the solution is given in the next sentence. The solution for April 16 is the word 'cheek.'

According to Merriam Webster, the cheek is "the fleshy side of the face below the eye and above and to the side of the mouth."

An example of the word used in a sentence: Her cheeks flushed after hearing about her suitor.

The New York Times bought Wordle for an undisclosed sum of around seven figures

Wardle created a prototype for the game in 2013. He tested out different lengths in words and number of attempts, and finally settled with what we see today.

Wardle's wife, Palak Shah, helped him create and list of 12,000 thousand words which they narrowed down to 2,300. Wordle was supposed to be a personal project for the couple, but since its popularity rose, the creators decided to make the game public.

After the public release, it spread around the internet like wildfire, with hundreds of people joining in every day. The game registered over two million players in January and was bought by The New York Times by the end of that month. It was was sold for a lower seven-digit number, on the condition that it would remain free of ads or any extra charges.

It is currently a part of the NYT Gameplay, where close to 20 thousand people try to solve the puzzle every day.

